Northwest Herald girls soccer preview: 5 players to watch in 2023

Here are five girls soccer players to watch in the Northwest Herald area this season.
Reese Frericks, Richmond-Burton, sr., F
Frericks returns as one of McHenry County’s best players. She led the area with 45 goals and earned the Kishwaukee River Conference’s Player of the Year honor last season. She’ll play at Southern Indiana collegiately after this season but first looks to lead her team to a state title after the Rockets took second in Class 1A last spring.
Sarah Duginske, McHenry, sr., D
Duginske is poised to be one of the best defenders in the area. She’s committed to play Division-I soccer at Western Kentucky and will try to help keep the Warriors in contention for a Fox Valley Conference title.
Gracie Zankle, Woodstock North, sr., M
Zankle was a large part of the Thunder’s offense last season and she should pick right up where she left off. She scored 19 goals and added 11 assists to earn All-KRC honors last season and should help Woodstock North contend for conference and regional titles.
Layne Frericks, Richmond-Burton, jr., F
Layne Frericks will try to build off a strong sophomore campaign where she earned All-KRC honors and was named to the Northwest Herald’s All-Area First Team. She scored 25 goals, tallied 15 assists and should be one of the top scoring threats in the area.
Addison Cleary, Crystal Lake Central, jr., GK
Cleary quickly became one of the best goalkeepers in the area. She finished with 10 shutouts in 19 matches and should continue her strong play behind a stout Tigers defensive front.