2023 Northwest Herald girls soccer preview capsules

FOX VALLEY CONFERENCE
Burlington Central
Coach: Jess Arneson (ninth season)
2022 season: 6-14 overall, 4-5 FVC
Top returners: Ava Elders, sr., M; Eva Boer, sr., M; Eva Samuelian, jr., M; Hayley Lindquist, sr., M
Key newcomers: McKenzie Lorkowski, fr., GK; Kendal Grigg, fr., M
Worth noting: The Rockets will be young this season with 12 freshmen on the roster. Arneson is excited for the new group to bring change to the program. “I’m looking forward to talent and creating a new team atmosphere,” Arenson said. “I’m really excited about that.” … Elders returns after earning IHSSCA All-Sectional honors last season. … Boer will play in college for Southern Indiana, and Haley Lindquist will compete for Austin Peay. … Arenson wants her younger players to feel confident and communicate on the field, even when talking with older players. “It’s giving those kids permission that they need to do this, you have to, your teammates want you to do it,” Arneson said.
Cary-Grove
Coach: Ray Krystal (17th season)
2022 season: 8-8 overall, 6-3 FVC, Class 2A regional champions
Top returners: Grace Apgar, sr., D; Ashton Proctor, sr., GK; Mary Wittenberg, sr., F
Worth noting: The Trojans have won four consecutive regional titles, three in Class 3A and last season in Class 2A. … Cary-Grove will need to replace production from graduated seniors Avery Nielsen and Katie Jannusch, who both earned All-FVC honors and IHSSCA honors. “After graduating several key players, we are quickly bonding and developing chemistry,” Krystal said. “Although we don’t have a lot of experience together we have a tremendous amount of enthusiasm and pride for Cary-Grove.” … Apgar will play in college for Missouri Western State.
Crystal Lake Central
Coach: Sarah Fack (seventh season)
2022 season: 16-3 overall, 8-1 FVC, FVC champions, Class 2A regional champions
Top returners: Olivia Anderson, jr., M; Katie Barth, sr., M; Addison Cleary, jr., GK; Chelsea Iles, jr. D; Brooklyn Carlson, jr., F
Key newcomer: Peyton McMahon, fr., M
Worth noting: The Tigers showed off their young talent last season by winning the FVC title and a Class 2A regional title. Central lost to Boylan in a shootout in the sectional final and is ready to show more growth this season. “Having that success last year, they’re hungry for more and excited to see what this year brings,” Fack said. … Iles, Anderson and Carlson return after earning IHSSCA All-Sectional honors. Anderson and Carlson earned All-FVC honors last year. … Fack is excited to have a majority of her roster back from last season but is excited for some new faces as well. “It starts you off on the right foot, but each team is a little bit different. There are always some changes,” Fack said. “We’re excited that we have so many kids back from a great group, but I’m looking forward to see how this year will be a little bit different and better.”
Crystal Lake South
Coach: Kyle McCaughn (fourth season)
2022 season: 7-11-1 overall, 4-5 FVC
Top returners: Maddie Zilm, sr., GK; Claudia Kaczmarczyk, sr., F; Addison Alexander, sr., M/D; Sydney Kroening, jr., M; Mackenzie Resch, jr., D; Autumn Sample, jr., D; Carly Gorman, jr., M
Key newcomers: Maddie Landa, fr., M; Addison Schwab, so., F/M
Worth noting: After winning six more matches last season than the previous year, McCaughn hopes the Gators can take the next step this season. “I think that turnaround here is going to continue because these kids want to be on the field and want to do what we’re asking them to do,” McCaughn said. … Resch will miss the beginning of the season as she competes in state and national swimming events. … The Gators are looking to take their next step in the FVC. They also have their eye on a regional title after losing to Crystal Lake Central in a Class 2A regional final last season. “They want to be one of those top teams,” McCaughn said. “They don’t want to middle of the pack, they want to be one of the top teams in the conference.”
Dundee-Crown
Coach: Rob Moulton (second season)
2022 season: 15-6 overall, 6-3 FVC, Class 3A regional champions
Top returners: Giselle Farias, sr., M; Ariana Hernandez, sr., M; Araceli Mendez, jr., M; Lynette Morales, so., M; Charlene Hernandez, so., D
Key newcomers: Rylie Mensik, fr.; Ashling Otte, fr.
Worth noting: The Chargers won the program’s first regional title last season and lost to eventual Class 3A state runner-up Barrington in a sectional final. “Our team has a lot of experience from getting that far, so hopefully the returning players can really help the younger players understand what it takes to get there and understanding it’s not going to take one person,” Moulton said. … D-C will try to replace last season’s Northwest Herald Girls Soccer Player of the Year, Berkeley Mensik. She broke the program’s season goals and assists record in her only season with the Chargers. “It’s going to be a team effort,” Moulton said. “One player isn’t going to fill that void, it’s going to take everyone.”
Hampshire
Coach: Kelly Madison (fourth season)
2022 season: 13-8-1 overall, 5-4 FVC
Top returners: Genevieve Bangert, sr., F; Francesca Pastorelli, sr., F
Key newcomer: Makayla Amegasse, fr., F/M
Worth noting: Hampshire returns 16 players from last season’s team. After losing four matches by a goal a season ago, Madison hopes the experience will help the Whip-Purs get over the hump in close matches. “We’re hoping to build off of last season and go straight into this season with a higher level of practice,” Madison said. … Bangert returns after scoring 19 goals last season. Madison said Bangert and Pastorelli can be one of the best scoring duos in the conference. … After finishing fourth last season, the Whip-Purs are ready to contend for the FVC title. “We’re looking for first or second this year,” Madison said. “We definitely think we can be competitive against higher-ranked teams, and any losses we had were close games.”
Huntley
Coach: Matt Lewandowski (sixth season)
2022 season: 8-11-1 overall, 3-6 FVC
Top returners: Grace Helzer, sr., F; Morgan McCaughn, sr., F; Gabby Rivera, sr., M; Karen Reyes Villanueva, sr., M; Gabi Farraj, jr., M; Ellie Knebl, sr., D; Maddie Cummings, so., F
Key newcomers: Chloe Pfaff, sr., M; Sophia Bator, so., M; Maizie Nickle, fr., F
Worth noting: The Red Raiders have a mix of grades this season after being senior heavy for the past few seasons. It’s a different feel, but Lewandowski said he has enjoyed the time this preseason as the players settled in with their new teammates. “It’s new territory for us. It’s kind of fun and exciting,” Lewandowski said. … Pfaff joins Huntley for her senior season after playing developmental academy soccer the past three seasons. Pfaff holds multiple Division I offers and will be playing soccer in college. … Huntley is looking for its first regional title under Lewandowski as head coach.
Jacobs
Coach: Colin Brice (third season)
2022 season: 8-9-2 overall, 4-5 FVC
Top returners: Kristin Silenzi, sr., GK; Delaney Roimiser, sr., F; Gabby Wojtarowicz, so., M; Bella Mickey, jr., M; Sam Diaz, so., M; Janae Gillus, sr., D; Lizzy Kim, sr., D
Key newcomers: Marianna Guerrero, so., D; Ava Nisi, fr., M; Maggy Body, fr., M
Worth noting: Brice is excited to return an experienced group who knows how to compete at the varsity level and holds each other accountable. “With this group, I don’t have to get on them with work ethic, anything that we do, they’re giving 100%, constantly working hard for each other,” Brice said. … Silenzi returns after earning All-FVC and IHSSCA honorable mention honors last season. She had five shutouts and a 1.11 goals-against average. … The Golden Eagles are thinking high, hoping to compete for the FVC title and a regional crown. “We have the potential to win conference, but I think it’s going to be truly wide open,” Brice said.
McHenry
Coach: Andrew Stegenga (seventh season)
2022 season: 9-7-1 overall, 5-4 FVC
Top returners: Sarah Duginske, sr., D; Emerson Gasmann, sr., F; Mara Torres, sr., M; Elena Carlos, jr., M; Jocelyn Corona, sr., D; Maya Gill, jr., M
Key newcomers: Addison Michelau, fr., D; Ava Micklinghoff, fr., F; Natalie Corona, fr., M
Worth noting: The Warriors return key players this season as they try to make a push for FVC and regional titles. “We should be competitive in every game again this year, and it should be a fun season,” Stegenga said. … Duginske and Gasmann return after earning All-FVC and IHSSCA All-Sectional honors and both will play soccer in college next season. Duginske will compete with Western Kentucky, and Gasmann will play for Loras College. … McHenry will try to win a regional title after earning a tough draw against Barrington in last season’s regional title game. Barrington went on to finish runner-up in the Class 3A state tournament. … The Warriors are excited to compete on McCracken Field’s new field turf for some matches this season.
Prairie Ridge
Coach: Justin Brown (second season)
2022 season: 1-15-1 overall, 0-9 FVC
Top returners: Ellie King, sr., M/F; Paige Newport, sr., D; Olivia Roth, sr., M; Addison Taege, jr., D; Grace Wolf, jr., D
Key newcomers: Emily Gorton, fr. F; Maria Falkowska, fr., F
Worth noting: The Wolves are trying to continue the momentum they built at the end of last season. Although Prairie Ridge lost its last six matches, the Wolves lost four of them by one goal. Brown thinks that growth can help the returners at the start of this season. “Even though the results weren’t there at the end of the year, we were playing our best soccer at the end of the season last year,” Brown said. “That’s our starting point, just getting better from there.” … Brown was proud of the leadership his returners have shown early in the season. “They’ve set the tone and they have been excellent,” Brown said.
KISHWAUKEE RIVER CONFERENCE
Harvard
Coach: Victor Gonzalez (eighth season)
2022 season: 0-15-1 overall, 0-10 KRC
Top returners: Lindsay Lehmann, sr., D; Isabella Vaca, sr., GK; Estefany Castro, so., M
Worth noting: Harvard will be young once again with only three seniors on the roster. Gonzalez wants his seniors to provide leadership as the season progresses so that the younger players understand what it takes to compete at the varsity level. “We’re super young and want to grow, get our feet underneath us as the season moves on,” Gonzalez said. … The Hornets want to win games. After going winless last season, Harvard is ready to take its next step by showing growth throughout the year. “We want to focus on the young girls improving game to game, and hopefully from the beginning of the season to the end of the season we can see a huge difference,” Gonzalez said.
Johnsburg
Coach: Rob Eastland (first season, second stint at Johnsburg)
2022 season: 8-10 overall, 5-5 KRC
Top returners: Wynne Oeffling, jr., M; Mackenzie McQuiston, jr., F; Natalie Oeffling, so., D; Aliyah Anderson, jr., D; Kaylee Fouke, jr., D; Kiera Welch, So, D
Key newcomers: Malaina Huemann, fr., F; Liz Smith, fr., F; Lauren McQuiston, fr., M; London Baidinger, fr., M; Jaqcuelyn Douglas, fr., D; Elaina Moss, Fr., M; Sydni Hurckes, fr., D
Worth noting: Eastland returns to the program after stepping away for five years to spend more time with his family. The Skyhawks won two state trophies during Eastland’s first stint, and he’s excited to come back with a fresh mindset. “It’s just getting a second chance at doing something that we love to do,” Eastland said. … Eastland is excited to watch his returning players after watching them compete at the club level. “They’re just girls who have put a lot of time into the program over the years and want to have a program they’re proud of,” Eastland said. … Eastland knows his team might have a slow start but believes it will improve throughout the season. He has a simple goal for the Skyhawks. “I want to be the team that everybody hates playing against,” Eastland said. “I want to be the team no one looks forward to playing.”
Marengo
Coach: Sergio Orozco (first season)
2022 season: 6-15 overall, 2-8 KRC
Top returners: Addie Johnson, sr., M; Keatyn Velasquez, jr., GK
Key newcomer: Amy Pineda, so., M
Worth noting: Orozco will take over the girls program on top of leading the boys program after serving as an assistant last season. He’s encouraged that the transition has been smooth early into the season since players were familiar with him. “It’s a good time, changing things up a little bit with how things go, just going out there, having a good time, enjoying the little things with them,” Orozco said. … Johnson returns after earning All-KRC honors last season. … With a large group of new players and only four seniors, Orozco is trying to get everyone on the same page as the season begins. “It’s just getting everyone up to speed, everyone on the same level, getting that continuity together since there are different numbers in older and younger players,” Orozco said.
Richmond-Burton
Coach: Casey DeCaluwe (eighth season)
2022 season: 23-2-1 overall, 10-0 KRC, KRC champions, Class 1A state runners-up
Top returners: Reese Frericks, sr., F; Layne Frericks, jr., M; Brianna Maldonado, jr. M; Maddie Havlicek, sr., D; Rachel Mendlik, jr., M; Ember Demers, jr., D; Jordan Otto, sr., M, Margaret Slove, sr., F
Key newcomers: Blake Frericks, fr., D; Nicole Mendlik, fr., D; Addison Sell, fr., D
Worth noting: The Rockets return a majority of last season’s roster that finished runner-up in the Class 1A state tournament. DeCaluwe has noticed a businesslike attitude during practices with the clear motivation of finishing what they started. “It was nice to see that we picked right back up where we were,” DeCaluwe said. “They have an intrinsic motivation to get back where we’re at.” … Reese Frericks returns after being named the KRC Player of the Year last season and earning IHSSCA All-Sectional honors. She’ll play for Southern Indiana next year. … The Rockets return seven All-KRC players. … DeCaluwe built a schedule to compete against larger schools so the Rockets would be prepared for the postseason. They’ll play Lake Forest, Prairie Ridge, Grayslake Central, Deerfield, McHenry, Round Lake, Burlington Central, Antioch and Belvidere. “We’re going to learn valuable lessons in those games, that’s the biggest thing,” DeCaluwe said.
Woodstock
Coach: Matt Warmbier (sixth season)
2022 season: 10-10 overall, 5-5 KRC
Top returners: Keira Bogott, so., M; Becca Janiga, sr., M; Tania Sanchez, sr. F; Natalie Morrow, jr., M; Val Sardelli, so., GK; Lily Novelle, so., D
Key newcomer: Erin Doherty, fr.
Worth noting: Warmbier is hoping for better injury luck this season. He lost three starters, Bogott, Sanchez and Janiga, to season-ending injuries within the first six games of last season and Kentgen tore her ACL three weeks after last season ended. “We’re basically getting a good recruiting class back to us,” Warmbier joked. … Sardelli returns after being named the KRC Goalkeeper of the Year last season. … The Blue Streaks feature eight underclassmen on the roster but Warmbier is encouraged in their ability to compete at an early age. “If you’re good enough, you’re old enough. I don’t look at them as an age, for the most part. They’re solid kids who have great work ethics,” Warmbier said.
Woodstock North
Coach: John Sullivan (second season)
2022 season: 13-6 overall, 8-2 KRC
Top returners: Abby Foster, sr., F; Gracie Zankle, sr., M; Bella D’Amico, sr., M; Adelynn Saunders, jr., D; Stella Splendoria, so., D
Key newcomers: Addie Olson, jr., F; Gracie Duenas, fr., M; Eva Hermansson, fr.
Worth noting: Sullivan will have to mix the old and the new this season with seven seniors and five freshmen. He’s been encouraged by his seniors’ early leadership. “They have an invested stake in getting our new players up to speed with the expectations and the pace of the game, the requirements of playing soccer at the varsity level,” Sullivan said. … Sullivan is excited for his freshman additions and what they will add since they’ve played high-level club soccer. … The Thunder will face a tougher schedule since KRC teams will only play each other once during the regular season before the conference tournament. North will face Wauconda, Cary-Grove, Jacobs and Crystal Lake South. “I think our team is going to rise to that occasion and show that even though we play in a smaller conference, we can compete with these bigger schools,” Sullivan said.
INDEPENDENT
Marian Central
Coach: Megan Graf (first season)
2022 season: 4-12 overall, 1-4 East Suburban Catholic Conference, Class 1A regional champions
Top returners: Anna Lingle, sr., GK; Greta Fortin, so., M/D; Abbey Miner, so., D; Mia Knapp, so., D; Angelina Cutrona, sr., M; Adriana Wrzos, so., F; Sidney Gerstenkorn, sr., M
Worth noting: Graf takes over the program, and former coach Brittany Solomon will serve as an assistant. Graf doesn’t plan on changing much for a team that returns most of its talent from last season. “I’m feeling good about the team’s cohesiveness that was already built last year and that we can continue to build upon this year,” Graf said. … The Hurricanes won their first regional title since 2016, the program’s fourth regional title since 2014. … Marian won’t compete in a conference this season. Graf said the team is committed to defending its regional title and work to earn a high seed in lieu of a conference title.