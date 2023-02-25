Northwest Herald sports roundup for Friday, Feb. 24

Two area wrestlers remain in title contention at the IHSA Individual Girls Wrestling State Tournament in Bloomington.
Richmond-Burton’s Jasmine McCaskel improved to 17-1 on the season with two wins Friday and will wrestle in the 140-pound semifinals Saturday morning.
Huntley’s Janiah Slaughter (27-4) picked up two wins to advance to the 100 semifinals. Teammate Aubrie Rohrbacher is still alive for a medal for the Red Raiders at 125 in wrestlebacks.
Burlington Central’s Victoria Macias is wrestling in the 110-pound wrestlebacks, as is Dundee-Crown’s Perla Lomeli at 140.
Huntley’s Taylor Casey finished 1-2 at state Friday at 110 to close out her season, as did McHenry’s Natalie Corona at 145. Crystal Lake Central’s Mailei Hudec wrestled at 170 and finished 0-2.
Boys Basketball
Hampshire 53, DeKalb 50 (2OT): At the Class 4A St. Charles North Regional, Sam Ptak had a big 3-pointer at the end of regulation and four of Hampshire’s five points in the second and final overtime to help the Whip-Purs to the regional championship.
The Whip-Purs (17-16) stunned the top-seeded Barbs to reach the sectional round Wednesday in Rockford. Ptak scored 15 as did Joey Costabile. Aman Adeshina added 12 points and 10 rebounds.
The top-seeded Barbs led late when Ptak drained a 3 to tie the game at 43. Adeshina hit a layup to tie it at 45 and force overtime. The Whip-Purs scored the first five points of the second overtime then held on for the win.
Burlington Central 68, Wauconda 54: At the Class 3A St. Francis regional in Wheaton, the rockets picked up their fourth regional title in six years with the win over the Bulldogs. Central improved to 28-5 and will host the sectional next week as the top seed. Central will face Rockford Boylan on Wednesday night.
St. Charles East 59, Dundee-Crown 53: At the Class 4A Streamwood Rregional, the seventh-seeded Chargers closed out their season 15-15 by falling to the second-seeded Saints.
Boys Swimming
IHSA State Meet: At Westmont, Cary-Grove advanced to Saturday’s finals in four events at the IHSA Boys Swimming and Diving State Meet.
The 200-yard medley relay team of William Watson, Connor Chan, Danial Sanahurskyj and Dexter Zielenski swam to 10th place in 1:34.57. Sanahurskyj also qualified for the finals by taking fifth in the 100 butterfly preliminaries. Watson also earned a spot in the 200 individual medley finals with a 12th-place finish. He will finish his busy day in the 100 backstroke by placing ninth in prelims.
The top 12 in each event advanced to Saturday’s finals.
Zielinski raced in the 100 freestyle and placed 32nd overall. Noah Brereton (23rd place in 500 freestyle), Kasparas Venslauskas (19th place in 200 IM, 21st place in 100 breaststroke) and Mason Gaylord (32nd place 100 breastroke) and the 400 freestyle replay raced to 15th for the Trojans.
Michael Boelens (33rd place in 100 breaststroke), and Ben Rocks (24th place in 50 freestyle, 21st place in 100 freestyle) raced for Huntley and Pavlo Komarov (39th place in 50 freestyle) competed for Jacobs.