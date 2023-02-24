Northwest Herald sports roundup for Thursday, Feb. 23

Crystal Lake South senior Cooper LePage poured in 25 points to lead the Gators past Belvidere 62-43 in their Class 3A Belvidere Regional boys basketball semifinal on Thursday in Belvidere.
South (24-8) advances to face Freeport in the final at 7 p.m. Saturday. The Gators last won a regional championship in 2002.
AJ Demirov added 19 points and Brady Schroeder had 12.
St. Edward 72, Johnsburg 64: At Rockford, the Skyhawks (17-14) came up short in a Class 2A Rockford Lutheran Regional semifinal loss to the Green Wave despite a game-high 32 points from senior Dylan Schmidt.
Schmidt, who made five 3-pointers and was 5-of-5 shooting from the free throw line, scored all 14 of his team’s points in the fourth quarter. Johnsburg trailed 56-50 after three.
Ian Boal chipped in 12 points and two 3s. Jake Metze had nine points.
Rockford Lutheran 81, Marian Central 52: At Rockford, the Hurricanes (14-19) fell to the Crusaders in their Class 2A Rockford Lutheran Regional semifinal.
Burlington Central 62, Cary-Grove 39: At Wheaton, the Rockets (27-5) advanced to the Class 3A St. Francis Regional final with a win against the Trojans (10-13).
Central will go for back-to-back regional titles when it meets Wauconda at 7 p.m. Friday.
Auburn 67, Jacobs 32: At Rockford, the Golden Eagles (16-16) saw their season end with a loss to the Knights in a Class 4A Auburn Regional semifinal.