February 23, 2023
Sports - McHenry County

Northwest Herald sports roundup for Thursday, Feb. 23

By Shaw Local News Network

Crystal Lake South senior Cooper LePage poured in 25 points to lead the Gators past Belvidere 62-43 in their Class 3A Belvidere Regional boys basketball semifinal on Thursday in Belvidere.

South (24-8) advances to face Freeport in the final at 7 p.m. Saturday. The Gators last won a regional championship in 2002.

AJ Demirov added 19 points and Brady Schroeder had 12.

St. Edward 72, Johnsburg 64: At Rockford, the Skyhawks (17-14) came up short in a Class 2A Rockford Lutheran Regional semifinal loss to the Green Wave despite a game-high 32 points from senior Dylan Schmidt.

Schmidt, who made five 3-pointers and was 5-of-5 shooting from the free throw line, scored all 14 of his team’s points in the fourth quarter. Johnsburg trailed 56-50 after three.

Ian Boal chipped in 12 points and two 3s. Jake Metze had nine points.

Rockford Lutheran 81, Marian Central 52: At Rockford, the Hurricanes (14-19) fell to the Crusaders in their Class 2A Rockford Lutheran Regional semifinal.

Burlington Central 62, Cary-Grove 39: At Wheaton, the Rockets (27-5) advanced to the Class 3A St. Francis Regional final with a win against the Trojans (10-13).

Central will go for back-to-back regional titles when it meets Wauconda at 7 p.m. Friday.

Auburn 67, Jacobs 32: At Rockford, the Golden Eagles (16-16) saw their season end with a loss to the Knights in a Class 4A Auburn Regional semifinal.

