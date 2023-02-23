Northwest Herald sports roundup for Wednesday, Feb. 22

Tyler DiSilvio led Dundee-Crown with 18 points and three 3-pointers as the No. 7-seeded Chargers upset third-seeded South Elgin 64-58 Wednesday in a Class 4A Streamwood Regional semifinal in Streamwood.
Dundee-Crown (15-14) advances to play No. 2 St. Charles East for the regional championship at 7 p.m. Friday.
Kuba Senczyszyn chipped in with 14 points for the Chargers, and Kali Freeman and Zach Randl each had 10. Freeman scored six of his 10 points in the fourth quarter. Randl made two 3s.
The Storm were led by Victor Sison with a game-high 21 points and three 3s.
Hampshire 61, Larkin 49: At St. Charles, Nick Louis scored 14 points and knocked down three 3-pointers as the No. 4-seeded Whip-Purs beat the fifth-seeded Royals in a Class 4A St. Charles North Regional semifinal.
Hampshire (16-16) moves on to play top-seeded DeKalb in the regional final at 7 p.m. Friday.
Bailey Woods had 13 points and two 3s, and Gavin Khounnoraj had 12 points and three 3s. Joey Costabile and Aman Adeshina both added eight points.