Northwest Herald sports roundup for Saturday, Feb. 18

Crystal Lake Central’s Jake Terlecki scored 21 points as the No. 9-seeded Tigers defeated No. 8 Woodstock 64-44 in their Class 3A Woodstock Regional quarterfinal boys basketball game Saturday.
Luke Spychala scored 11 for Central (5-24), while Jason Penza and Drew Welder each scored 10.
Spencer Cullum led the Blue Streaks (10-19) with 15 points.
Central faces No. 2 Boylan in a semifinal at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Belvidere 73, Harvard 50: At Belvidere, the No. 8 Bucs defeated the No.10 Hornets (4-23) in their Class 3A Belvidere Regional quarterfinal.
Belvidere meets No. 1 Crystal Lake South at 6 p.m. Wednesday in a semifinal.
Marian Central 62, North Boone 57: At Woodstock, Christian Bentancur scored 22 points to lead the No. 6-seeded Hurricanes (14-18) past the No. 8 Vikings in their Class 2A Rockford Lutheran Regional quarterfinal.
Jake Giangreco scored 17 for the ‘Canes and Braedon Todd and Cale McThenia each scored 10.
Marian faces No. 2 Rockford Lutheran at 6 p.m. Wednesday in a semifinal.
Johnsburg 50, Richmond-Burton 44: At Johnsburg, Ben Person tossed in 13 points with three 3s as the No. 5 Skyhawks (16-13) downed the No. 11 Rockets (8-21) in their Class 2A Rockford Lutheran Regional quarterfinal.
Dylan Schmidt, Ian Boal and JT Schmitt all scored 10 points apiece for Johnsburg, which plays No. 3 St. Edward at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in a semifinal game.
Freshman Luke Robinson led R-B with 15 points. Ryan Wisniewski added 12 and Joe Miller tossed in nine.
Sandwich 82, Marengo 53: At Sandwich, No. 7 Sandwich defeated No. 12 Marengo in a quarterfinal in the Genoa-Kingston Regional.
Marengo (1-30) was led by Cory Castaneda with 19 points. Michael Kirchhoff scored 16 points and grabbed six rebounds for Marengo.
Sandwich meets top-seeded Rockford Christian at 6 p.m. Wednesday in a regional semifinal.
Christian Life co-op 62, Alden-Hebron 41: At Rockford, the No. 10-seeded Giants (11-17) fell to the No. 7 Eagles in their Class 1A South Beloit Regional quarterfinal game.
Parker Elswick led A-H with 13 points.