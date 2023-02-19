February 18, 2023
Sports - McHenry County

Northwest Herald sports roundup for Saturday, Feb. 18

Crystal Lake Central knocks out Woodstock in Class 3A regional quarterfinal

By Shaw Local News Network

Crystal Lake Central’s Jake Terlecki scored 21 points as the No. 9-seeded Tigers defeated No. 8 Woodstock 64-44 in their Class 3A Woodstock Regional quarterfinal boys basketball game Saturday.

Luke Spychala scored 11 for Central (5-24), while Jason Penza and Drew Welder each scored 10.

Spencer Cullum led the Blue Streaks (10-19) with 15 points.

Central faces No. 2 Boylan in a semifinal at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Belvidere 73, Harvard 50: At Belvidere, the No. 8 Bucs defeated the No.10 Hornets (4-23) in their Class 3A Belvidere Regional quarterfinal.

Belvidere meets No. 1 Crystal Lake South at 6 p.m. Wednesday in a semifinal.

Marian Central 62, North Boone 57: At Woodstock, Christian Bentancur scored 22 points to lead the No. 6-seeded Hurricanes (14-18) past the No. 8 Vikings in their Class 2A Rockford Lutheran Regional quarterfinal.

Jake Giangreco scored 17 for the ‘Canes and Braedon Todd and Cale McThenia each scored 10.

Marian faces No. 2 Rockford Lutheran at 6 p.m. Wednesday in a semifinal.

Johnsburg 50, Richmond-Burton 44: At Johnsburg, Ben Person tossed in 13 points with three 3s as the No. 5 Skyhawks (16-13) downed the No. 11 Rockets (8-21) in their Class 2A Rockford Lutheran Regional quarterfinal.

Dylan Schmidt, Ian Boal and JT Schmitt all scored 10 points apiece for Johnsburg, which plays No. 3 St. Edward at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in a semifinal game.

Freshman Luke Robinson led R-B with 15 points. Ryan Wisniewski added 12 and Joe Miller tossed in nine.

Sandwich 82, Marengo 53: At Sandwich, No. 7 Sandwich defeated No. 12 Marengo in a quarterfinal in the Genoa-Kingston Regional.

Marengo (1-30) was led by Cory Castaneda with 19 points. Michael Kirchhoff scored 16 points and grabbed six rebounds for Marengo.

Sandwich meets top-seeded Rockford Christian at 6 p.m. Wednesday in a regional semifinal.

Christian Life co-op 62, Alden-Hebron 41: At Rockford, the No. 10-seeded Giants (11-17) fell to the No. 7 Eagles in their Class 1A South Beloit Regional quarterfinal game.

Parker Elswick led A-H with 13 points.

