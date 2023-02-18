Northwest Herald sports roundup for Friday, Feb. 17

McHenry 170-pounder Chris Moore, Richmond-Burton 126-pounder Emmett Nelson and Marian Central 132-pounder Vance Williams will wrestle for state championships on Saturday at the IHSA Wrestling Individual State Tournament in Champaign.
Moore remained perfect on the season with a technical fall over St. Charles East’s Lane Robinson in their Class 3A semifinal match Friday. Moore (42-0) faces Mount Carmel’s Colin Kelly for the title.
Nelson defeated Rockridge’s Jude Finch in overtime 3-1 to advance to the Class 1A state championship, where he will face Dakota’s TJ Silva.
Williams took down St. Joseph-Ogden’s Holden Brazelton 7-0 in the semifinals and will face Dakota’s Phoenix Blakely in the title match.
Six local wrestlers also remain alive in wrestlebacks and can finish as high as third place Saturday. In Class 1A, Marian’s Nick Davidson (138), Richmond-Burton’s Brody Rudkin (145) and Marengo’s Eddie Solis (195) each advanced to wrestleback quarterfinals.
In Class 2A, Prairie Ridge’s Jake Lowitzki (106) and Crystal Lake Central’s Greco Rendon (126) each advanced to wrestleback quarterfinals. Jacobs’ James Wright (132) also advanced in wrestlebacks in Class 3A.
Girls basketball
Burlington Central 42, Boylan 32: At Burlington, Page Erickson had 18 points and nine rebounds to lead the Rockets to the Class 3A Burlington Central Regional championship, giving the Rockets their third straight regional title.
Erickson had 13 of her 18 points in the fourth quarter. Sam Origel added 10 points for Burlington (22-10), and Emma Payton chipped in seven.
The Rockets will play Montini at the Glenbard South Sectional semifinals at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Aurora Central Catholic 59, Marengo 36: At Marengo, the Indians fell short against the Chargers in the Class 2A Marengo Regional championship.
Michaela Almeida, Gabby Gieseke, Dayna Carr and Addie Johnson each had six points for Marengo, which finished 20-10.
Boys basketball
Cary-Grove 42, Dundee-Crown 39: At Carpentersville, Zach Bauer scored 10 points to lead the Trojans (10-21, 7-11) past the Chargers (14-14, 9-9) in their Fox Valley Conference game.
D-C had a six-game winning streak stopped.
Spike Boyd scored all five of his points in the fourth quarter for C-G, which outscored the Chargers 12-4 in the final period. Jake Hornok and Reece Ihenacho scored seven points each for the Trojans.
Kuba Senczyszyn led D-C with 13 points and Zach Randl had 12 with four 3-pointers.
Crystal Lake South 57, McHenry 47: At McHenry, Cooper LePage poured in a career-high 34 points to lead the Gators (23-8, 13-5) past the Warriors (13-18, 5-13) in their FVC game.
LePage hit seven 3s. AJ Demirov scored 19 as the Gators finished alone in second place in the FVC.
Marko Visnjevac scored 16 with four 3s for the Warriors.
Burlington Central 60, Huntley 47: At Huntley, Drew Scharnowski scored 16 points and grabbed eight rebounds as the Rockets (26-5, 16-2) beat the Red Raiders (20-10, 12-6) in their FVC game.
Myles Lowe added 10 and Jake Johnson had nine for the Rockets, who won their third consecutive FVC title.
Ian Ravagnie led Huntley with 17 points and Matt Krueger added seven.
Jacobs 65, Crystal Lake Central 53: At Algonquin, the Golden Eagles (16-15, 10-8) hit 13 3s in their FVC win over the Tigers (4-25, 0-18).
Brett Schlicker and Jackson Martucci each scored 18 points for Jacobs. Schlicker made five 3s, Martucci has four. Amari Owens added 10 points.
Antioch 66, Woodstock North 47: At Antioch, Cesar Ortiz and Gab FIletti each scored 10 for the Thunder (16-14) in a nonconference loss to the Sequoits.