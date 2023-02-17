Northwest Herald sports roundup for Thursday, Feb. 16

Marian Central girls basketball won its first regional title since 2020 after the Hurricanes took down Sandwich, 44-39, on Thursday in the Class 2A Rosary Regional title game in Aurora.
The Hurricanes earned their program-record 25th win of the season and will play either Stillman Valley or Alleman on Tuesday in the Class 2A Winnebago Sectional semifinal.
Carmel 58, Crystal Lake Central 37: At the Class 3A Woodstock North Regional, the Tigers (17-13) ended their season despite 16 points from Katie Hamill.
Barrington 54, Dundee-Crown 20: At the Class 4A Jacobs Regional, Monica Sierzputowski scored nine points as the Chargers’ (9-22) season came to an end.
BOYS WRESTLING
IHSA Individual State Tournament: At Champaign, nine McHenry County-area wrestlers qualified for the IHSA Individual State Tournament semifinals.
In Class 1A, Marian Central’s Andrew Alvarado (113 pounds), Vance Williams (132), Ethan Struck (152) and Max Astacio (160) and Richmond-Burton’s Emmett Nelson (126) each won their opening two matches to qualify for the semifinals. Crystal Lake Central’s Ben Butler (160) and Cayden Parks (170), Prairie Ridge’s Tyler Evans (120) and Crystal Lake South’s Andy Burburija (285) all advanced to their respective Class 2A semifinals, which will take place Friday night.
In Class 3A, McHenry’s Chris Moore (170) and Jacobs’ Dominic Ducato (113) won their opening matches to qualify for Friday morning’s quarterfinals.
Marengo’s Eddie Solis (195) won his opening match but lost his Class 1A quarterfinal to move to the consolation bracket.
Marian Central’s Nick Davidson (138), Richmond-Burton’s Brody Rudkin (145), Harvard’s Marques Merida (132) and Riley Vest (220), Crystal Lake Central’s Greco Rendon (126), Jon Barrick (195) and Leo Diaz (285), Prairie Ridge’s Jake Lowitzki (106), Cary-Grove’s Gabe Simpson (182), Woodstock’s Zach Canaday (182), McHenry’s Ryan Hanson (106) and Pedro Jimenez (145), Jacobs’ James Wright (132), Dundee-Crown’s Porter Leith (195), Huntley’s Adam Pena (126) and Hampshire’s Joey Ochoa (285) all lost their opening matches and will compete in the consolation bracket Friday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Hampshire 67, Prairie Ridge 55: At Crystal Lake, the Whip-Purs ended their regular season with a win thanks to 16 points from Nick Louis and 15 from Aman Adeshina.
Joey Costabile and Sam Ptak each added nine points for Hampshire (15-16, 10-8 FVC).
James Muse led all scorers with 22 points for PR (12-18, 8-10 FVC) while Sam Loeding scored 15.