Northwest Herald sports roundup for Wednesday, Feb. 15

Myles Brincks scored a career-high 37 points to lead Harvard past Marengo 86-73 in their Kishwaukee River Conference boys basketball game Wednesday.
Brincks hit three 3-pointers and did most of his work driving to the basket.
Ryan Bennett added 18 for the Hornets (5-21, 2-8). It was Harvard’s highest-scoring game of the season by 27 points.
The Indians (1-30, 1-9) got 18 points and five rebounds from Riley Weiss. Cory Castaneda added 17 for Marengo, and Derrick Bibbings had 14.
Johnsburg 59, Richmond-Burton 46: At Richmond, Ian Boal hit four 3s and scored 20 points for the Skyhawks (16-13, 8-2) in their KRC win over the Rockets (8-21, 4-6).
Dylan Schmidt scored 14 for Johnsburg, and JT Schmitt added 12 on four 3s.
Maddox Meyer hit five 3s to lead R-B with 17 points. Deegan Cooley added nine.
Alden-Hebron 72, Mooseheart 38: At Hebron, the Giants secured third place in the Northeastern Athletic Conference with their win over the Red Ramblers.
Parker Elswick led the Giants (11-16, 4-2 NAC) with 19 points. Nolan Vanderstappen added 13, Justin Gritmacker had 11 and Jake Nielsen had 10.
It is the Giants’ best conference finish since 2008.
Woodstock North 52, Harvest Christian 47: At Woodstock, the Thunder (16-13) got off to a fast start and defeated the Lions in nonconference play.
Cesar Ortiz tossed in nine of his team-high 14 points in the first quarter, helping the Thunder to a 24-9 lead. North led all the way and won its sixth consecutive game.
Isaac Salas added eight points, and Nii Amoo had seven for the Thunder.