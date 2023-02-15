Northwest Herald sports roundup for Tuesday, Feb. 14

Marian Central’s Ella Notaro poured in 17 points for the Hurricanes in a 47-42 win over Rosary in a Class 2A Rosary Regional semifinal Tuesday in Aurora.
Marian (24-7) and Rosary were tied at the end of each of the first three quarters. The Hurricanes advance to the regional championship at 7 p.m. Thursday against Wheaton Academy or Sandwich.
Madison Kenyon added 14 points, and Lucy Iden and Abbey Miner each had four points for Marian.
Huntley 59, DeKalb 38: At Huntley, Jessie Ozzauto led the way with 20 points for the Raiders in a Class 4A Huntley Regional semifinal win over the Barbs. Huntley moves on to play Guilford in the regional final at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Sammi Campanelli and Anna Campanelli each had 11 points for the Raiders (28-4). Anna Campanelli hit three 3-pointers.
Marengo 46, Genoa-Kingston 38: At Marengo, Gianna Almeida had 13 points for the Indians in a Class 2A Marengo Regional semifinal win over the Cogs.
Michaela Almeida had 11 points for Marengo (20-9), and Bella Frohling added nine points. The Indians will play Aurora Central Catholic in the regional final at 7 p.m. Friday.
Aurora Central Catholic 54, Johnsburg 38: At Marengo, Payton Toussaint had 12 points on four 3s for the Skyhawks (16-15) in a Class 2A Marengo Regional semifinal loss to the Chargers.
Burlington Central 68, Plano 34: At Burlington, the Rockets (21-10) advanced to the Class 3A Burlington Central Regional championship with a win against the Reapers. Central will face Boylan at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Page Erickson had 19 points, six rebounds and five assists for the Rockets, Sam Origel had 15 points and Emma Payton added 13. Paige Greenhagel had nine points and five rebounds.
Crystal Lake Central 56, Prairie Ridge 31: At Woodstock, the Tigers (18-12) beat the Wolves (17-12) in a Class 3A Woodstock North Regional semifinal.
Katie Hamill had 23 points for Central, followed by nine points apiece from Ella Madalinski, Avery Bechler and Leah Spychala.
The Tigers will play Carmel for the regional championship at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Carmel 67, Woodstock North 17: At Woodstock, the Thunder lost to the Corsairs in their Class 3A Woodstock North Regional semifinal.
North ends the season at 13-16.
Lake Forest 47, Woodstock 13: At Lake Forest, the Blue Streaks’ (8-18) season ended with a loss to the Scouts in a Class 3A Lake Forest Regional semifinal.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Burlington Central 67, McHenry 42: At McHenry, the Rockets (25-5, 15-2) clinched the Fox Valley Conference title outright with a win against the Warriors (13-17, 5-12). Drew Scharnowski led Central with 25 points and Nicholas Gouriotis chipped in 16.
Hayden Stone had nine points for McHenry.
Crystal Lake South 64, Hampshire 41: At Crystal Lake, Cooper LePage had 21 points for the Gators (22-8, 12-5) in their FVC win against the Whip-Purs (14-16, 9-8).
AJ Demirov added 14 points for South. Hampshire was led by Ryan Regalado with eight points.
Cary-Grove 59, Crystal Lake Central 26: At Crystal Lake, Jake Hornok had 13 points and three 3s for the Trojans (9-21, 6-11) in an FVC win against the Tigers (4-24, 0-17).
Zach Bauer added 12 points for C-G and PJ Weaver had 11 points and three 3s.
Jake Terlecki had 12 points to lead Central.