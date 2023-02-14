Northwest Herald sports roundup for Monday, Feb. 13

Dundee-Crown came on strong in the fourth quarter to defeat McHenry 41-35 in a Class 4A Jacobs Regional girls basketball semifinal Monday night in Algonquin.
Kendall Brents led No. 4-seeded D-C (9-21) with 13 points, and Theriz Mercado added 12. The Chargers trailed 29-27 heading into the final quarter.
Maddi Friedle scored 11 of her 14 points in the second half for the No. 6 Warriors (7-23). Reese Kominoski hit three 3-pointers and scored 13 for McHenry.
D-C advances to Thursday’s 7 p.m. championship game against top-seeded Barrington.
Barrington 51, Jacobs 18: At Algonquin in the other Jacobs semifinal, the top-seeded Fillies defeated the No. 7 Golden Eagles (3-28) to end the hosts’ season.
Harlem 47, Hampshire 37: At the Class 4A Rockford East Regional, Kaitlyn Milison and Whitney Thompson each scored eight as the No. 3-seeded Whip-Purs (22-10) fell to the No. 5 Huskies.
Taelor Paulsen hit three 3s and led the Huskies with 14 points. Harlem hit 8 of 12 free throws in the fourth to hold off the Whips.
Grayslake North 39, Cary-Grove 37: At the Class 3A Crystal Lake South Regional, the No. 7 Knights defeated the No. 10 Trojans (12-18) to end their season.
Deerfield 87, Crystal Lake South 33: At the Class 3A Crystal Lake South Regional, the No. 2 Warriors beat the host No. 14 Gators (8-21) in their semifinal game.
Nicole Molgado scored 12 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for South. Laken LePage also scored 12.
Pecatonica 49 Alden-Hebron 26: At the Class 1A Pecatonica Regional, the No. 2-seeded host Indians defeated the No. 7 Giants (18-11) in their semifinal.
Jessica Webber led A-H with nine points, and Rileigh Gaddini added six.
Payton Thomas led the Indians with 18.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Richmond-Burton 60, Alden-Hebron 37: At Richmond, Maddox Meyer scored 17 points and hit two 3s to lead the Rockets (8-20) past the Giants (10-16) in their nonconference game.
Ryan Wisniewski added nine points, and Mason Kulidge had eight for R-B.
Justin Gritmacker led A-H with 12 points and two 3s. Parker Elswick scored eight, all in the first quarter, and Ben Vole also had eight.