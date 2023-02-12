Northwest Herald sports roundup for Saturday, Feb. 11

Huntley’s Janiah Slaughter (100 pounds) and Taylor Casey (110) and Richmond-Burton’s Jasmine McCaskel (140) each took runner-up Saturday at the Schaumburg Sectional to qualify for the state tournament Feb. 23 and 24 at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington.
Casey is a two-time state qualifier and McCaskel is the first ever state qualifier from R-B.
Huntley’s Aubrie Rohrbacher (125) and McHenry’s Natalie Corona (145) finished third and advanced to state, while Dundee-Crown’s Perla Lomeli (140) and Crystal Lake Central’s Mailei Hudec (170) both placed fourth and qualified.
Geneseo Sectional: At Geneseo, Burlington Central’s Tori Macias took third at 110 to qualify for the state tournament.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Johnsburg 55, St. Edward 49: At Johnsburg, Kaylee Fouke scored a career-high 18 points for the Skyhawks in their Class 2A Marengo Regional opener.
Sophie Person added 16 points for Johnsburg (16-14).
Woodstock North 47, Harvard 16: At Woodstock, the Thunder (13-15) beat the Hornets (1-28) in their Class 3A Woodstock North Regional first-round game.
Genoa-Kingston 46, Richmond-Burton 20: At Genoa, the Rockets’ season ended with a loss to the Cogs at the Class 2A Marengo Regional.
Lyndsay Regnier led R-B (4-25) with nine points.
Alden-Hebron 46, South Beloit 40: At Hebron, Jessica Webber had 24 points for the Giants (19-11) in their Class 1A Pecatonica Regional opener. Webber had two 3-pointers and was 8-of-8 shooting from the free-throw line.
Hannah Reiter added seven points for A-H.
Crystal Lake South 53, North Chicago 20: At Crystal Lake, Laken LePage scored 23 points and made three 3s for the Gators in a win against the Warhawks in their Class 3A Crystal Lake South Regional first-round game.
Brynn LeFevre had eight points for South (8-20). Hanna Massie tossed in seven.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Grayslake North 65, Woodstock 42: At Woodstock, Spencer Cullum chipped in 10 points for the Blue Streaks in a nonconference loss to the Knights.
Hayden Haak and Keaton Perkins had nine points apiece for Woodstock.
Crystal Lake Central 76, Marengo 60: At Marengo, the Tigers defeated the Indians in their nonconference game.
Derek Bibbings led Marengo with 22 points and 10 rebounds. Jett Lesiak (10 rebounds) and Drew Johnson each had 11 points.
Oregon 49, Harvard 42: At Harvard, Ryan Bennett scored 25 points and Connor Pedersen added 11 for the Hornets in a nonconference loss to the Hawks.
GIRLS BOWLING
Dundee-Crown Sectional: At Liberty Lanes in Carpentersville, no local bowlers advanced to the state tournament. St. Charles East’s Lida Burgos won the individual title with a 1,391 six-game series and Hononegah won the team title with 6,142 pins.
Marengo (5,045) took eighth, Huntley (4,867) was 10th and Woodstock co-op (4,814) was 11th.
Jacobs’ Breanna Perez had a 1,261 to lead local bowlers. Belvidere North’s Zoee Pavlak took the fifth and last individual state-qualifying spot with a 1,303.
Other top local finishes included Woodstock co-op’s Norah Mungle (1,248), Huntley’s Erica DeBello (1,195), Richmond-Burton’s Gina Scichowski (1,180) and Marengo’s Grace Wzientek (1,071).