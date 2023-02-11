Northwest Herald sports roundup for Friday, Feb. 10

Jessie Ozzauto and Sammi Campanelli each scored 16 points Friday to help Huntley girls basketball finish off a perfect Fox Valley Conference season with a 57-42 win over Crystal Lake Central.
Anna Campanelli chipped in nine points. The Red Raiders (27-4, 18-0 FVC) have won 28 straight FVC games and 35 of their last 36.
Katie Hamill led the Tigers (17-12, 12-6) with 17 points, and Leah Spychala had eight points.
Hampshire 73, Jacobs 41: At Algonquin, Whitney Thompson drained three 3-pointers en route to a game-high 18 points during the FVC win for the Whip-Purs. Chloe Van Horn added 14 points, and Lia Saunders scored nine.
Camryn Cook led Jacobs with 14 points, and Bella Mickey had 10 points.
Burlington Central 59, Crystal Lake South 36: At Burlington, Sam Origel (seven rebounds, four steals) scored 17 of her game-high 19 points in the first half to lead the Rockets (20-10, 12-6) to the FVC win.
Page Erickson (four rebounds) added 18 points, with 15 coming in the second half. Emma Payton added eight points and five rebounds.
Gabrielle Toussaint had 10 points for South (7-20, 4-14 FVC).
McHenry 45, Dundee-Crown 43: At Carpentersville, Emme Gasmann tossed in 17 points to help the Warriors (7-22, 4-14) to a FVC win on the road. Bethany Snyder and Maddi Friedle each scored 10 points in the win over D-C (8-21, 4-14).
Prairie Ridge 49, Cary-Grove 43: At Crystal Lake, the Wolves (17-11, 11-7 FVC) picked up a rivalry win at home with Addison Meyer’s 12 points leading the way. Grace Koeppen followed closely with 11 points.
Sam Skerl led the Trojans (12-17, 7-11) with a game-high 19 points, including four 3s, and Emily Larry chipped in 12 points.
Boys basketball
Alden-Hebron 64, Westminster Christian 31: At Schaumburg, the Giants picked up a win in the first round of the Northeastern Athletic Conference Tournament.
Parker Elswick topped A-H with 20 points. Nolan Vanderstappen and Nik Rapa each added 12 points.
Woodstock 66, Marengo 37: At Woodstock, the Blue Streaks cruised to a Kiskwaukee River Conference win.
Cory Castaneda provided Marengo with 18 points. Pat Signore hit three 3s on his way to 12 points.
Cary-Grove 53, Prairie Ridge 45: At Crystal Lake, Zach Bauer poured in 26 points to lift the Trojans to an FVC victory on the road.
Huntley 66, Crystal Lake Central 35: At Crystal Lake, Ian Ravagnie hit six 3-pointers and finished with 24 points in the FVC win for the Red Raiders. Ethan Blackmore added 11 points.