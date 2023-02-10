Northwest Herald sports roundup for Thursday, Feb. 9

Ryan Bennett scored 22 points to lead Harvard to a 58-56 win over Genoa-Kingston in their nonconference boys basketball game Thursday in Genoa.
Connor Pedersen added 13 points for the Hornets (5-19), and Adam Cooke had 10.
“Points are nice, but this was a team win for Harvard,” Hornets coach Brad Suhling said. “We played great offense moving the ball against a quality G-K defense, and limited them to one shot when playing defense.”
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Willows Academy 38, Alden-Hebron 30: At Hebron, Jessica Webber had 17 points for the Giants (18-11) in a nonconference loss to the Eagles.