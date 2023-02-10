February 09, 2023
Shaw Local
Sports - McHenry County

Northwest Herald sports roundup for Thursday, Feb. 9

Ryan Bennett’s 22 points leads Harvard boys basketball to 58-56 win over Genoa-Kingston

By Shaw Local News Network

Ryan Bennett scored 22 points to lead Harvard to a 58-56 win over Genoa-Kingston in their nonconference boys basketball game Thursday in Genoa.

Connor Pedersen added 13 points for the Hornets (5-19), and Adam Cooke had 10.

“Points are nice, but this was a team win for Harvard,” Hornets coach Brad Suhling said. “We played great offense moving the ball against a quality G-K defense, and limited them to one shot when playing defense.”

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Willows Academy 38, Alden-Hebron 30: At Hebron, Jessica Webber had 17 points for the Giants (18-11) in a nonconference loss to the Eagles.

