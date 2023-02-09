Northwest Herald sports roundup for Wednesday, Feb. 8

Jessie Ozzauto enjoyed a memorable night for Huntley, pouring in a career-high 31 points to lead the Red Raiders to a 51-38 Fox Valley Conference win over Dundee-Crown on Wednesday in Carpentersville.
Huntley (26-4, 17-0 FVC) captured the FVC championship outright with the win, its second straight conference title. The Raiders have won 27 straight FVC conference games and 34 of their past 35.
Ozzauto, who made five 3-pointers and 6 of 6 free throws, had 29 points in Monday’s win over Burlington Central to reach 1,000 points in her career.
Anna Campanelli added 12 points for Huntley on Wednesday.
Charlotte Stewart and Marrasia Harthrone had 11 points each for D-C (8-20, 4-13).
Hampshire 52, Crystal Lake South 26: At Crystal Lake, Avery Cartee scored 19 points as the Whip-Purs picked up the FVC win over the Gators. Whitney Thompson added 10 points for Hampshire (21-9, 15-2). Gabrielle Toussaint had 10 points for South (7-19, 4-13).
Marengo 56, Harvard 18: At Harvard, Gianna Almeida made sure the Indians would finish the regular season perfect in the Kishwaukee River Conference. Her 18 points led Marengo (19-9, 10-0). Bella Frohling added 11 points for Marengo.
Analyse Figueroa led the way for Harvard (1-27, 0-10) with seven points.
Burlington Central 53, McHenry 36: At McHenry, Emma Payton dominated for the Rockets in the FVC contest, scoring 19 points and hauling in 10 rebounds. Samantha Origel added 14 points and four rebounds, and Paige Greenhagle chipped in with 10 points for Central (19-10, 11-6).
Emme Gasmann led McHenry (6-22, 4-13) with 11 points.
Johnsburg 58, Richmond-Burton 32: At Richmond, Sophie Person scored 15 points in a balanced scoring attack for the Skyhawks in their Kishwaukee River Conference win. Kaylee Fouke added 14 points, and Wynne Oeffling had 13 for Johnsburg (15-14, 8-2).
Lyndsay Regnier led R-B (4-24, 2-8) with 11 points.
Woodstock 47, Woodstock North 24: At Woodstock, Keira Bogott led the Blue Streaks with 15 points in the KRC win over the rival Thunder. Allie O’Brien contributed 10 points for Woodstock (8-18, 6-4).
Prairie Ridge 46, Jacobs 33: At Algonquin, the Wolves (16-11, 10-7) picked up the FVC road win.
Crystal Lake Central 53, Cary-Grove 31: At Cary, Katie Hamill scored 17 points in the FVC win. Katie Svigelj scored a career-best 11 points for Central (17-11, 12-5).
BOYS BASKETBALL
Woodstock North 55, Woodstock 35: At Woodstock, senior Cesar Ortiz scored 19 points as the Thunder took down their KRC and crosstown rival. Cade Blaksley added nine for North (14-13, 8-1). Junior Spencer Cullum led the Blue Streaks (9-18, 5-4) with 15 points.