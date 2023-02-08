Northwest Herald sports roundup for Tuesday, Feb. 7

Marian Central girls basketball broke its single-season wins record Tuesday with a 44-24 win over Belvidere North in Woodstock.
The Hurricanes bested a 29-year record by ending the regular season with a 23-7 record. Juliette Huff led Marian with 13 points, and Madison Kenyon added 11.
Marian starts the playoffs against either Somonauk or Rosary on Tuesday in the Class 2A Rosary Regional. The Hurricanes are the No. 1 seed in the Winnebago Sectional.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Crystal Lake South 49, Cary-Grove 44: At Cary, the Gators won their fourth straight game, thanks to Cooper LePage’s 23 points.
AJ Demirov added 15 points for South (21-7, 11-4 Fox Valley Conference).
Zach Bauer led the Trojans (7-20, 4-11) with 13 points, Patrick Weaver scored nine, and Jake Hornok added eight.
Hampshire 57, Crystal Lake Central 30: At Crystal Lake, the Whip-Purs won their fifth straight game behind 18 points from Sam Ptak.
Adrien Ugochukwu finished with seven points for Hampshire (14-14, 9-6 FVC), while Gavin Khounnoraj, Joseph Costabile, Ryan Regaldo and Aman Adeshina each scored six.
Luke Spychala led Central (4-22, 0-15) with 14 points.
Dundee-Crown 59, Prairie Ridge 50: At Crystal Lake, the Chargers won their fourth straight game.
Sycamore 80, Marengo 58: At Marengo, the Indians lost their second straight in a nonconference game.
Riley Weiss scored 25 points and grabbed five rebounds for Marengo (1-27). Derrick Bibbings finished with 10 points and Pat Signore added nine.
Genoa-Kingston 50, Richmond-Burton 45: At Genoa, the Rockets dropped their third straight with the nonconference loss.
Westlake Christian 67, Alden-Hebron 61: At Hebron, the Green Giants fell in a nonconference game despite Parker Elswik scoring 30 points.
Justin Gritmacker scored 11 points for Alden-Hebron (9-14), and Jake Nielsen added 10.