Northwest Herald sports roundup for Saturday, Feb. 4

Crystal Lake Central won the Class 2A Rockford East Regional title and qualified 12 wrestlers for next week’s Rochelle Sectional.
The Tigers scored 234 to win, Rochelle was second with 190 1/2. Central advances to the Sycamore Dual Team Sectional on Tuesday, Feb. 21 against Washington, which won the Washington Regional.
Ben Butler (160), Cayden Parks (170), Joe Barrick (195) and Leo Diaz (285) won regional titles for the Tigers.
Payton Ramsey (106), Dylan Ramsey (113), Greco Rendon (126), Brett Campagna (132), Dominic Vitale (138), Zach Carnrite (145), TJ Metz (182) and Tommy McNeil (220) qualified for Central.
Prairie Ridge had three qualifiers, all as regional champions, with Jake Lowitzki (106), Tyler Evans (120) and Zander York (152).
Woodstock has Taquildin Baker (113), Logan Wisner (145), Jovanni Murillo-Gonzalez (170), Zach Canaday (182) and Steven Colvin (195) moving on to the sectional.
Woodstock North had three qualifiers in Doug Zimmerman (138), Landan Creighton (152) and Kaden Combs (170).
Class 3A Belvidere North Regional: Hampshire finished second and qualified seven wrestlers for next week’s Barrington Sectional, while Huntley took third and also sent seven competitors ahead.
Belvidere North won the sectional with 210 points, Hampshire was second with 175 and Huntley was third with 160.
Hampshire strung together four consecutive regional champions with Niko Skoulikaris (170), Dimitrios Skoulikaris (182), Tyler Boyd (195) and Will Ardson (220). Lou Jensen (106), Aric Abbott (132) and Joey Ochoa (285) also advanced.
Aiden Lira (120), Adam Pena (126) and Markos Miholopoulos (285) won regional titles for Huntley. The Red Raiders also qualfiied Zack Hornickel (113), Rafael Sobrepena (138), Shane McGuine (145) and Wyatt Theobald (195).
Jacobs had Dom Ducato (113), James Wright (132) and William Albrecht (160) win regional titles and Ben Arbotante (120) also qualified.
Class 3A Grant Regional: McHenry qualified eight wrestlers for next week’s Barrington Sectional and took third in the regional with 162 points. Warren won with 195 and Libertyville was second with 178.
The Warriors’ Pedro Jimenez (145), Lucas Van Diepen (132) and Chris Moore (170) won regional titles. Ryan Hanson (106), Ruben Melgarejo (152) and Jesse Saavedra (285) were runners-up and Jimmy Norris (113) and Aiden Fischler (160) took thirds.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Marian Central 70, Chicago Hope 65: At Woodstock, the Hurricanes avenged an earlier nonconference loss to the Eagles with a home win.
Christian Bentancur scored 30 to lead Marian and Cale McThenia had 27 points.
Crystal Lake South 79, Chicago Butler 70: At Crystal Lake, Cooper LePage tossed in 19 points to lead the Gators (20-7) past the Lynx in their nonconference game.
Brady Schroeder added 16 points for South, Cam Miller had 13 and James Carlson had 10.
Woodstock North 58, Richmond-Burton 31: At Woodstock, Cesar Ortiz scored 15 points to lead the Thunder (13-13, 7-1) past the Rockets (6-19, 3-5) in their Kishwaukee River Conference game.
Cade Blakesly scored 10 points and Justin Chase added eight for North.
Joe Miller led R-B with seven and Maddox Meyer had six for the Rockets.
Dundee-Crown 64, Elgin 31: At Elgin, Kuba Senczyszyn led the Chargers (11-13) with 15 points as they beat the Maroons for their third straight win.
Kali Freeman added 10 points and Terrion Spencer had eight.
Johnsburg 64, Marengo 54: At Johnburg, the Skyhawks (15-12, 7-1) defeated the Indians (1-26, 1-7) to remain tied with Woodstock North for the KRC lead.
Dylan Schmidt hit three 3s and scored 24 points to lead the Skyhawks. Ben Person added 16.
Derrick Bibbings led Marengo with 17 points and four 3s. Michael Kirchhoff added 12 points and eight rebounds and Quinn Lechner had 11 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Alden-Hebron 57, Westminster Christian 37: At Hebron, the Giants (17-8) defeated the Warriors in their Northeastern Athletic Conference Tournament game.
Jessica Webber scored 23 points to lead A-H and hit three 3s. Evelyn Heber added 10 points with two 3s.