Woodstock will welcome five new members to its Hall of Fame on Feb. 10

Woodstock High School’s Blue Streak Hall of Fame will welcome five new members at its induction ceremony on Friday, Feb. 10 when the Blue Streaks host Marengo in a boys basketball game at James M. Shipley Memorial Gymnasium.
Four athletes, ranging from 1962 to 2014, along with one coach are in the class’ inductees.
Maura Beattie (2014), Brandon Benda (2005), Bob Brasile (1962) and Rob Wirth (1999) are the athletes being inducted. Steve Erwin, who coached Woodstock’s girls track and field teams for 33 years, will go in as a coach.
Beattie won seven state medals in cross country and track and field, highlighted with the Class 2A 3,200 meters state championship in 2013. She also was part of a 4x800 relay team that took fifth place in 2014, the Blue Streaks’ first state medal in a relay.
Beattie ran at Northern Illinois University and was an Academic All-Mid-American Conference athlete.
Benda was Woodstock’s 2005 Male Athlete of the Year and a three-year starter as the Blue Streaks football quarterback. He three times was named to the Northwest Herald All-Area football team, making first team as a junior. In 2009, he was named the MidStates Football League MVP as quarterback of the McHenry County Pirates and worked as an assistant coach on Richmond-Burton’s 2019 Class 4A state champion football team.
Brasile was the MVP, an All-Conference player and an honorable-mention All-State player for the 1961 Blue Streaks football team. He played at Knox College in Galesburg and was a three-year starter. Brasile has been a long-time contributor to Woodstock High School and the community as a youth football coach and member of the Blue Streak Backers Club. His son, Mike, is Woodstock’s head football coach.
Wirth batted .325 with 11 homers and 120 RBIs in his high school baseball career. He played at McHenry County College, where he earned All-Conference, All-Region and All-American recognition. He played at NAIA Bellevue University and earned All-Conference first-team honors there and played in the Frontier League in 2007 for the Southern Illinois Miners.
Erwin taught math and coached at Woodstock from 1984 through 2017. His girls teams won the McHenry County Track and Field Meet title four times and also won four Fox Valley Conference Meet championships. His 1998 team won a Class AA Sectional title and finished fifth place in the state meet. Erwin’s athletes won 26 state medals during his time, which includes co-inductee Beattie. The Woodstock Girls Track and Field Invitational is named in his honor.