Skyhawks best football team will be among inductees to Johnsburg High School Athletic Hall of Fame

Johnsburg will celebrate one of its best football individuals and best teams when it inducts eight new members to the Johnsburg High School Athletic Hall of Fame on Saturday when the boys basketball team hosts Marengo.
Former Skyhawks running back Alex Peete, who ran for 6,071 yards in his career and the 2016 football team, which Peete helped to a Class 4A state runner-up finish, will be inducted among the class.
Johnsburg, under former coach Dan DeBoeuf, finished 13-1 that season, losing to Rochester in the state championship game.
The other new members who will be inducted are Bob Dobbertin (Friends of the Skyhawks Award), Dan Kiernan, Chris Malo, Amy Morris, Matt Stelmasek and the Skyhawks 4x800 relay team of 2014 and 2015 (Sam Blankenship, Matt Gaura, Noah Miller and Stelmasek).
Kiernan graduated in 1987 and excelled in tennis. Malo (1994) was one of the Skyhawks’ best girls distance runners in history. Morris (2001) played volleyball, basketball and competed in track and field.
Stelmasek was a standout in cross country and in track and field. He anchored the 4x800 relay team with Blankenship, Gaura and Miller in 2014 when they took eighth at the Class 2A State Meet. The same four were state runners-up the next year.
There will be a meet and greet reception in the school cafeteria at 5 p.m. for the inductees and attendees. The induction will take place at 6:30 before tipoff for the varsity game at 7.