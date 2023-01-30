Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week: Woodstock’s Spencer Cullum

Woodstock junior Spencer Cullum has enjoyed a a standout season as the Blue Streaks continue to fight for one of the top spots in the Kishwaukee River Conference.
During the week of Jan. 16, Cullum scored 25 points in a nonconference win over Belvidere, hitting five 3-pointers, 17 points in a KRC win over Marengo and 25 points in a KRC loss to Woodstock North.
Culllum, a 6-foot-5 forward, led the Streaks in scoring last season at 13.5 points a game and averaged 6.6 rebounds. The dynamic forward has taken his game to another level as a junior and is a threat to put the ball in the basket at all three levels as one of the area’s leading scorers.
Its easy to learn things like this when you spend time with @CoachKrutwig and @CamKrutwig in the off season. @spencercullum16 definitely made the most of his time. pic.twitter.com/gmPXCgKGfI— Andrew Hogle (@coachhog) January 13, 2023
With three games left, Woodstock (9-14) is 1/2 games behind KRC co-leaders’ Johnsburg and Woodstock North. The Streaks finished 2-8 in conference play a year ago.
For his performance, Cullum was voted the Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week by readers. Cullum answered a few questions from sports writer Alex Kantecki about his big season, his favorite Blue Streaks’ player to watch growing up and more.
What’s been the best part about the season so far?
Cullum: Beating Johnsburg. I feel like we upset them because no one thought we would win.
If you could play college basketball anywhere, which school would you pick?
Cullum: If I could play anywhere, I would play at Duke. It’s one of the greatest basketball schools in the nation.
Who was your favorite Woodstock player to watch while you were growing up?
Cullum: My favorite player growing up was my brother Zach Cullum. He had a great influence on me growing up.
What sport that you don’t play would you be good at?
Cullum: Volleyball. I play volleyball with my friends all the time.
What are three of your favorite movies?
Cullum: My three favorite movies are “Lilo & Stich,” “Grown Ups,” and “The Notebook.”
If you could hop in a time machine, what athletic contest would you want to see?
Cullum: If I could travel back to any time, it would be to see Michael Jordan play.
What is your favorite class in high school?
Cullum: History.
What food can you just not stand to eat?
Cullum: Tomatoes.
What is something a lot of people don’t know about you?
Cullum: Something not many people know about me is the hard work I’ve put into the game of basketball.
Which player in the KRC do you like playing against the most?
Cullum: The best defender and person I like to play against the most is [Johnsburg’s] Dylan Schmidt. He’s a great player and a great person.