Northwest Herald sports roundup for Wednesday Jan. 25

Richmond-Burton capped its regular season with two more victories and the outright Kishwaukee River Conference wrestling title Wednesday.
The Rockets (22-3, 5-0 KRC) defeated Harvard 46-24 in their final KRC dual and beat Lake Forest 50-13.
Emmett Nelson (126 pounds) and Isaac Jones (152) had pins against Harvard, while Kyan Gunderson (106) won by major decision and Dominick Dickens (160) and Alex Reyna (182) won by decisions.
Against Lake Forest, Gunderson, Clayton Madula (113), Nate Madula (132), Brody Rudkin (145) and Reyna had pins. Colin Kraus (220) won by decision.
Marian Central 62, Chicago Hope Academy 18: At Woodstock, the Hurricanes got six pins in their victory over the Eagles.
Josh Gawronski (120), Ethan Struck (152), Max Astacio (160), Nate Sarfo (182), Hunter Birkoff (195) and John Herff (220) had pins for Marian.
Chandler Gardner (113), Nick Davidson (138) and Charlie Fitzgerald (145) won by technical falls.
Woodstock 42, Marengo 23: At Woodstock, the Blue Streaks picked up six pins to beat the Indians in their KRC dual.
Blake O’Leary (120), Logan Wisner (145), Jair Ayala (152), Timothy Hunt (160), Jovanni Gonzalez (182) and Andrew Ryan (285) won with pins. Taqiuldin Baker (113) and Zach Canaday (195) also had big wins.
The Streaks also beat Boylan 70-9. Ayden Dobler (138) and Canaday (182) had decisive wins in that dual.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Prairie Ridge 38, McHenry 33: At McHenry, Grace Koeppen scored 12 points to lead the Wolves (13-8, 7-4) past the Warriors (3-19, 1-10) in their Fox Valley Conference game.
Abby Kay and Addie Meyer each scored eight for Prairie Ridge.
Maddi Friedel hit three 3-pointers and led McHenry with 15.
Huntley 54, Jacobs 23: At Huntley, Jessie Ozzauto scored 19 points and Sammi Campanelli added 16 as the Red Raiders (20-4, 11-0) defeated the Golden Eagles (3-20, 1-10) in their FVC game.
Huntley has won 21 consecutive conference games and 28 of its past 29. The Raiders led 22-15 at halftime and broke it open with a 21-4 third quarter.
Ari Corrado led Jacobs with 12 points.
Hampshire 52, Cary-Grove 30: At Hampshire, Ashley Herzing led the Whip-Purs (16-8, 10-1) with 17 points in their FVC win over the Trojans (10-12, 5-6).
Whitney Thompson scored 14 for Hampshire, and Kaitlyn Milison added eight.
C-G got seven points each from Kennedy Manning, Kayli McMorris and Ellie Mjaanes.
Crystal Lake Central 65, Crystal Lake South 41: At Crystal Lake, Katie Hamill scored 22 points to lead the Tigers (12-10, 7-4) past the Gators (7-13, 3-8) in their FVC game.
Hamill hit all four of her 3s in the third quarter as the Tigers broke the game open with 25 points. Leah Spychala added 14.
Nicole Molgado led South with 16 points and Laken LePage added 11.
Burlington Central 45, Dundee-Crown 35: At Burlington, Page Erickson scored 20 points to lead the Rockets (15-8, 7-4) past the Chargers (7-15, 3-8) in their FVC game.
Sam Origel added eight points and eight rebounds for Central, and Emily Menke also scored eight.
Monica Sierzputowski scored 10 to lead D-C.
Johnsburg 42, Woodstock 21: At Johnsburg, Wynne Oefflling scored 11 points as the Skyhawks (11-13, 5-1) defeated the Blue Streaks (5-16, 3-3) in their KRC game.
Sophie Person scored 10, and Payton Toussaint had eight for Johnsburg.
BOYS BASKETBALL
St. Charles North 64, Jacobs 59: At Algonquin, the Golden Eagles (12-12) fell to the North Stars in their nonconference game. Ben Jurzak led Jacobs with 21 points.
Winnebago 45, Marengo 16: At Winnebago, Marengo (0-24) lost in its nonconference game.
Quinn Lechner and Parker Malensky each scored five points in the loss for the Indians.
GIRLS BOWLING
Marengo 2,774, Dundee-Crown 2,425: At Marengo, Grace Wzientek rolled a 591 series with games of 231 and 200 to lead the Indians.
Gabriella Magrini had a 421 with a 197 game and Josey Christiensen added a 456.
Jasmyn Hurtado Sevilla led D-C with a 506 series and Jana Boudreau had a 425.
Antioch 2,825, Johnsburg 2,369: At Antioch, Julia McCue rolled a 457 to lead the Skyhawks in their loss.
Maddie Ten Bruin added a 420 for Johnsburg.
Antioch’s Ugna Aleksaite had a 596 series and rolled a 298 in her last game.
BOYS SWIMMING
Huntley 126, Woodstock North co-op 35: At Woodstock, Ben Rocks and Michael Boelens each won two events as the Red Raiders defeated the Thunder.
Rocks won the 200-yard freestyle and the 100 breaststroke. Boelens won he 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke.
Dominic Siwiec won the 200 individual medley, Yehan Subainghe won the 50 free, Jack Peterson won the 100 freestyle and Luke Hackemack won the 500 freestyle for Huntley.