Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week: Woodstock North’s Gracie Zankle

Woodstock North’s Gracie Zankle had a night to remember Jan. 12.
The senior guard set the Thunder’s single-game scoring record when she scored over half of her team’s points with 30 in a 58-24 Kishwaukee River Conference win against Richmond-Burton, breaking the record previously held by 2019 graduate Taylor Prerost (28 points).
Zankle, North’s leading scorer, made 12 field goals, including three 3-pointers, and knocked down all three of her free throws in the record-breaking effort. She said the best feeling that day was seeing her teammates celebrate the accomplishment.
Zankle also will play soccer in the spring after earning Northwest Herald All-Area first-team honors last season when she scored 19 goals and added 11 assists for the Thunder.
For her performance, Zankle was voted the Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week by readers. Zankle answered a few questions from sports writer Alex Kantecki about her 30-point performance and more.
Tell me about your record-setting 30-point game. What will you remember most about that game?
Zankle: Coach [Jay Justice] always tells us that defense is our best offense, and it is. I was getting a decent amount of steals, which led to fast-break points. The thing I remember most was looking over at the bench after I set the record. Everyone was up off their chairs jumping up and down and cheering. It was the best feeling.
What’s your favorite thing about playing basketball?
Zankle: My favorite thing about playing basketball has to be the relationships that I’ve made with my teammates.
Do you have any rituals or superstitions before you play?
Zankle: I listen to music to get in the zone, and I put my game face on.
What’s your favorite movie and TV show?
Zankle: My favorite movie is “Alvin and the Chipmunks” and my favorite TV show is “Emily in Paris.”
What scares you the most?
Zankle: Bugs, especially big bugs.
Which teammate inspires you?
Zankle: Ashley Janeczko. She always works hard and has a positive attitude.
Which sport are you not any good at?
Zankle: Bowling. If the bumper rails aren’t up, I throw a gutterball almost every time.
What is your favorite professional sports team?
Zankle: The US women’s national soccer team.
What’s something people wouldn’t know about you?
Zankle: I am fluent in Spanish.
If you’re making the pregame music playlist, what are you putting on it?
Zankle: “Ants In my Pants” by Not Klyde.
What food can you just not stand to eat?
Zankle: Oysters.
What would be your ideal vacation?
Zankle: Somewhere on a beach.