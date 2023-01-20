Northwest Herald sports roundup for Thursday, Jan. 19

McHenry’s Chris Moore (170 pounds), Peyton Horowicz (182), Ryan Hanson (106) and Pedro Jimenez (145) all won their matches by pin as the Warriors defeated Burlington Central 57-18 on Thursday in Burlington to earn at least a share of the Fox Valley Conference championship.
McHenry improved to 8-0 in FVC duals and finishes the regular season Thursday, Jan. 26 at Dundee-Crown.
Jeff Schwab won his 138-pound match by decision, while the Warriors also picked up forfeit wins at 113, 152, 195, 220 and 285 pounds.
For Central, Jonah Chavez (160) won by pin, Austin Lee (120) won by technical fall, Doug Phillips (126) won by decision, and Cole McGuire (132) won by major decision.
Prairie Ridge 40, Jacobs 39: At Algonquin, Walter Pollack won his 220-pound match with a pin to lift the Wolves to the FVC dual win against the Golden Eagles.
The Wolves trailed 36-34 going into Pollack’s match, then held on after the Golden Eagles won the last match at 285 pounds by decision.
Jake Lowitzki (106 pounds), Tyler Evans (126) and Xander York (152) all won by pin for Prairie Ridge. Christian Pease (120) won by major decision, and the Wolves picked up forfeit wins at 113 and 195 pounds.
Crystal Lake Central 66, Cary-Grove 12: At Cary, the Tigers earned a commanding FVC dual win over the Trojans.
Dominic Vitale (138), Zach Carnrite (145), Bennett Butler (160), Thomas Metz (182), Jonathon Barrick (195), Tommy McNeil (220) and Leo Diaz (285) recorded pins for Central.
Also winning for the Tigers were Brandon Carbone (106), Payton Ramsey (113) and Brett Campagna (132).
Huntley 59, Dundee-Crown 18: At Carpentersviile, the Red Raiders grabbed an FVC dual win against the Chargers.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Alden-Hebron 60, Durand 21: At Durand, Jessica Webber poured in a career-high 29 points for the Giants in their nonconference win against the Bulldogs. Webber, who sank three 3-pointers, is averaging 22.4 points over her last five games.
Evelyn Heber added 19 points and three 3s for A-H (12-8).
GIRLS BOWLING
Marengo 3,148, Belvidere 3,142: At The Cherry Bowl in Rockford, the Indians defeated the Bucs by six pins behind Josephine Christiansen’s match-leading 620 series. Christiansen recorded games of 197, 225 and 198.
Grace Wzientek was second on Marengo with a 571 series, and posted the high game of the match with a 246. Gabriella Magrini had 528 series with a high game of 203. Keilee Kimmel added a 515 series.
McHenry 2,189, Huntley 2,165: At Raymond’s Bowl in Johnsburg, the Warriors beat the Red Raiders by 24 pins. Emily Carpenter rolled a 625 series for McHenry with games of 209, 214 and 202.
Brianna May added a 468 series for the Warriors.
Erica DeBello led Huntley with a 577 series and a match-high game of 224.