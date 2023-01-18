Girls basketball: Payton Toussaint heats up in 2nd half to lead Johnsburg past Woodstock North in KRC action

JOHNSBURG – Johnsburg senior guard Payton Toussaint misfired on her first three 3-pointers but never lost her desire to shoot.
“I just kind of chuck it up, and if it goes in it goes in,” said Toussaint, who recently tied the Skyhawks’ record with seven 3s in a game. “I know if I want to help my team win, I have to keep shooting.”
Toussaint went on to make three 3s in a pivotal third quarter and scored a game-high 21 points as the Skyhawks pulled away for a 48-33 win against the Thunder in their Kishwaukee River Conference game.
The win ended a three-game losing streak for Johnsburg (9-13, 3-1 KRC). The Skyhawks suffered their first KRC defeat last week against Marengo, which held on for a 34-32 win against Woodstock on Tuesday to stay a game ahead of Johnsburg in the standings.
The Skyhawks scored the first nine points of the second half against the Thunder, outscoring them 18-3 in the third quarter to turn a 22-20 lead at halftime into a 40-23 advantage.
Toussaint said the Skyhawks were able to open up their offense more with better communication and ball movement.
“I knew we had to talk more and we had to continue our momentum,” said Toussaint, who made 7-of-8 free throws. “Once we got it going, we kept the momentum. We were passing to the middle more. Once we started to to realize that, then our outside shots started to fall and our cuts to the basket were working.”
For Johnsburg, Sophie Person had nine points and seven rebounds, while Wynne Oeffling chipped in seven points.
Skyhawks coach Erin Stochl thought Oeffling had a solid game defensively against North’s leading scorer, senior guard Gracie Zankle, who had 17 points and tallied almost half of her team’s first-half points with nine.
Zankle recently broke the school record for points in a game with 30. She was held to two points in the key third quarter as Johnsburg’s defense kept the Thunder to only four shot attempts.
“Gracie Zankle is a great basketball player, so we really had to make it a team effort to make sure we contained her,” Stochl said. “That was one of the things we focused on at halftime. Wynne Oeffling is a great defender. She’s got great athleticism, she’s aggressive, she’s got size. And I thought she did a really great job. Gracie is quick, but [Oeffling] did her best staying on her and sticking on her.”
Nine players scored for the Thunder, but after Zankle’s 17 points, nobody else had more than three points. Caylin Stevens led North with eight rebounds.
The Thunder cut North’s lead to 20-19 in the first half on a 3 by Adelynn Saunders with about 45 seconds left in the second quarter.
Moments later, the Thunder lost senior forward Sophia Fabian to a leg injury. Fabian was on crutches after the game.
Earlier this season, the Thunder lost junior guard and defensive standout Addi Rishling to a torn ACL in their KRC opener against Marengo on Dec. 15. Zankle left Tuesday’s game late after a defensive scrum.
“We didn’t do what we wanted to do offensively tonight,” North coach Jay Justice said. “We just didn’t value the basketball as much as we should have. We turned it over too much. I just think it was poor rotations defensively. We weren’t able to get out to the shooters.
“When we don’t rotate like we should, we give up those 3s here and there. And they hurt us tonight.”