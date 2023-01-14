Northwest Herald sports roundup for Friday, January 13

Huntley rallied from a four-point deficit with 30 seconds remaining to edge Dundee-Crown 51-50 Friday night and move into a tie for first place in Fox Valley Conference boys basketball.
The Red Raiders (13-4, 7-1) got the game’s last five points from Ian Ravagnie to get the victory and tie Burlington Central for first place. Ravagnie scored 11 of his team-high 14 points in the fourth quarter.
Noah Only scored 12 points and Omare Segarra added nine for Huntley. Only scored 11 of his 12 points in the first half, helping the Raiders come back from a nine-point deficit.
McHenry 72, Marengo 36: At McHenry, Marko Visnjevac had a big night for the Warriors (9-12), scoring 12 of his game-best 28 points in the first quarter in the nonconference win. McHenry improved to 9-12 overall. Riley Weiss led the Indians (0-21) with 13 points.
Crystal Lake South 51, Hampshire 43: At Hampshire, Cooper LePage poured in 22 points as the Gators won their third in a row. AJ Demirov added 10 for CLS (14-4, 6-1 FVC).
LePage had six rebounds and four assists, Demirov had five assists and three steals. Cameron Miller added six rebounds, five steals and five assists.
Hampshire fell to 9-10, 5-3.
Burlington Central 77, Woodstock North 65: At Burlington, Drew Scharnowski was big for the Rockets at the host’s MLK Tournament. His 29-point output led the way. Caden West chipped in with 16 and Nick Gouritis added 15 as Central improved to 15-3.
North (9-9) was led by Cesar Ortiz, whose 31 points led all scorers. The Thunder led by one point at halftime.
Girls Basketball
Huntley 55, Dundee-Crown 26: At Huntley, Sammi Campanelli poured in 23 points and Jessie Ozzauto tallied 19 points to help the Red Raiders (16-3, 8-0) stay perfect in the FVC contest.
Monica Sierzputowski and Kendall Brents led D-C (4-13, 2-6) with eight points each.
Hampshire 46, Crystal Lake South 32: At Hampshire, Whitney Thompson led the way for the Whip-Purs with 14 points in the FVC contest. Lia Saunders and Kaitlyn Milison added 10 points each for Hampshire (13-7, 7-1).
Laken LePage led the Gators with 13 points and Nicole Molgado added 10 for CLS (4-12, 2-6).
Boys Wrestling
Woodstock 45, Johnsburg 33: At Johnsburg, winners for the Blue Streaks in the Kishwaukee River Conference dual included Daniel Nilsson, Logan Wisner, Jair Ayala, Zachary Canaday, Jovanni Murillo Gonzalez, Andrew Ryan and Jared Michael.