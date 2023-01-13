Northwest Herald sports roundup for Thursday, Jan. 12

Woodstock North senior guard Gracie Zankle became the first girls basketball player in school history to score at least 30 points in a game, hitting the number in a 58-24 Kishwaukee River Conference win against Richmond-Burton on Thursday in Woodstock.
Zankle broke the school’s single-game scoring record previously held by Taylor Prerost, who had 28 points against Wisconsin Delavan-Darien on Nov. 20, 2018.
Zankle made 12 field goals, including three 3-pointers, and was 3 for 3 from the free-throw line.
Caylin Stevens, Bella Borta, Sophia Fabian and Hailey Drach each tossed in five points for North (9-9, 2-1 KRC).
Richmond-Burton fell to 1-15, 0-2.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Woodstock North 62, Richmond-Burton 38: At Richmond, Cesar Ortiz scored a game-high 24 points for the Thunder in their KRC win against the Rockets.
Tyler Ward tossed in eight points for North (9-8, 3-0). Justin Chase scored seven points.
Joe Miller, Luke Robinson and Dane Gardner had eight points apiece for R-B (2-13, 1-2). Robinson and Gardner both hit a pair of 3s.
Woodstock 62, Harvard 34: At Woodstock, the Blue Streaks (7-9, 4-0) remained perfect in KRC play with a win against the Hornets (3-12, 0-4).
Spencer Cullum led Woodstock with 23 points, and Hayden Haak and Sam Chapman added nine points each.
Johnsburg 61, Marengo 42: At Marengo, the Skyhawks (8-10, 2-1) defeated the Indians (0-20, 0-3) in their KRC game.
Riley Weiss had 14 points and eight steals for Marengo, Derek Bibbings had 10 points, including three 3s, and Quinn Lechner added seven points and three assists.
WRESTLING
McHenry 48, Crystal Lake South 27: At McHenry, the Warriors stayed undefeated in the Fox Valley Conference with a dual win against the Gators.
McHenry received pins from Lucas Van Diepen (126 pounds), Ryan Nagel (138) and Chris Moore (170). Also winning for the Warriors were Jimmy Norris (113), Pedro Jimenez (145), Ruben Melgarejo (152) and Johan Lopez (195).
South got pins from Zyon Schlee (132), Matt Gimenez (160) and Dom Ariola (160), along with a win by decision from Mason Schrafel (120).
Lake Forest Quad: At Lake Forest, Woodstock went 2-1 with wins over Buffalo Grove, 48-35, and Lake Forest, 32-27. The Blue Streaks’ lone loss came against Grayslake Central, 57-18.
Coach Eric Hunt said Taqi Baker (113 pounds), Logan Wisner (145), Edgar Arana (170), Zach Canaday (170) and Andrew Ryan (220) had key wins for the Streaks.
Huntley 65, Burlington Central 7: At Huntley, the Red Raiders coasted to an FVC win against the Rockets on senior night.
BOYS BOWLING
Marengo 3,153, Burlington Central 2,143: At Glo-Bowl in Marengo, Hunter Pankow led the Indians to a win over the Rockets with a 621 series. Pankow rolled games of 181, 247 and 193.
Cody Stallings was second on Marengo with a 596 series, and Aaron Schroeder added a 561. Stallings had a high game of 247, while Schroeder had a 201 in Game 2.
Andrew Kang had a 455 series for Central.
GIRLS BOWLING
McHenry 2,736, Jacobs 2,038: At Bowlero in Algonquin, Brianna May had a 589 series to lead the Warriors to a victory over the Golden Eagles. May had games of 229, 168 and 192.
Emily Carpenter added a 554 series with a high game of 202, and Shania Houston had a 522 series with a high game of 211 for McHenry.
Marengo 2,890, Burlington Central 1,947: At Glo-Bowl in Marengo, Grace Wzientek’s 585 series led the way for the Indians in a win over the Rockets. Wzientek posted games of 201, 193 and 191.
Keilee Kimmel had a 569 series for Marengo, including a high game of 201. Josephine Christiansen had a 500 series.
Wednesday’s result
Oregon 2,549, Harvard 2,259: At J’s Lanes in Harvard, Macie Norgard had a 509 series and set the team’s single-game record with a 220 in the Hornets’ loss to the Hawks.