Girls basketball: Marengo tops Johnsburg to take sole possession of 1st place in KRC

JOHNSBURG – Play this game in November, and you might see a different outcome.
Showcasing mental toughness that Marengo girls basketball coach Elisa Hanson hasn’t always seen this season, the Indians overcame a rough second quarter to defeat Johnsburg 45-34 on Thursday in a key Kishwaukee River Conference game.
Marengo let a 15-point, first-quarter lead slip away before closing with a strong final 12 minutes to move to 11-8 overall and 3-0 in the KRC. With the win, the Indians took sole possession of first place in the conference while dropping Johnsburg to second.
“We’re getting better at that, and you could see that tonight in the third quarter,” Hanson said. “We just had to forget about that second quarter from a scoring standpoint, stay the course on defense and just know that if we keep putting ourselves in a good position with a good quality look, we would start converting.”
The Indians did just that, hitting on 12 of their final 22 shots after missing 15 in a row at one point.
Early on, it didn’t seem like Marengo would need that gut check. After Johnsburg’s Payton Toussaint opened the scoring with a 3-pointer, the Indians scored 18 straight points to claim a 15-point lead late in the first quarter.
But as the second quarter began, the shots stopped falling while a young Skyhawks team (8-11, 2-1) started to find its confidence. Johnsburg held Marengo to one point in the quarter as it slashed the lead to 19-16 heading into halftime after a big steal and breakaway layup from Kaylee Fouke.
Johnsburg eventually took a 20-19 lead on a Kiara Welch bucket with 5:38 to go in the third quarter before a pivotal basket inside by Gianna Almeida snapped a field goal drought of more than 13 minutes.
That bucket turned everything around as the Indians went on a 17-5 run to push the lead back up to double digits (36-25) with 5:55 to play.
It was a strong all-around effort for Marengo, led by Almeida’s 17 points. Michaela Almeida had all seven of her points in that game-breaking run, while Addie Johnson scored nine points. Bella Frohling added seven points and 10 rebounds.
“Coach always says we have one rough quarter, that’s the allowance,” Gianna Almeida said. “We really had to come back after half, and I think we did that. We worked as a team really well and communicated well.”
While not a win, Johnsburg coach Erin Stochl saw the improvement and drive she wanted to see. Toussaint wound up with 11 points, followed by nine from Fouke.
“We probably played one of the best second quarters I have seen us play all season,” Stochl said. “It’s small victories for us. No, we didn’t walk away with the win today, but I still saw a lot of really good things from our team out there. That second quarter was fun to watch.”