Northwest Herald sports roundup for Wednesday, Jan. 11

Keilee Kimmel rolled a 589 series to lead Marengo past Johnsburg 2,846-2,065 as the Indians completed an undefeated season in the Kishwaukee River Conference on Wednesday at Glo-Bowl in Marengo.
Kimmel had games of 201, 187 and 201. Grace Wzientek and Gabriella Magrini each added 511 series for Marengo.
Johnsburg was led by Chandler Mendlik with a 409.
Huntley 2,506, Elgin 1,787: At Elgin Lanes, the Raiders earned a win against the Maroons.
BOYS BOWLING
Harvard 3,017, Oregon 2,945: At J’s Lanes in Harvard, Gael Roman tallied eight consecutive strikes during his second game, posting a match-best 696 series for the Hornets in a win against the Hawks. Roman had games of 234, 253 and 209.
Dominick Santiago added a 522 series for Harvard, including a high game of 214.
Marengo 3,314, Johnsburg 3,134: At Glo-Bowl in Marengo, Justin Fluger recorded a 684 series for the Indians in the KRC win against the Skyhawks. Fluger had games of 256, 216 and 212.
Hunter Pankow added a 571 series for Marengo, including a high game of 200. Lucas Frohling had a 548 with a high game of 222.
Keegan Jewell led Johnsburg with games of 184, 184 and 200 for a 568 series. Landon Banaszynski had a 553 with a high game of 200.
Huntley 3,561, St. Charles North 2,959: At Bowl-Hi Lanes in Huntley, Matt Fishman recorded a 679 series for the Red Raiders in a win over the North Stars on senior night. Fishman had games of 247, 211 and 221.
Austin Tenglin rolled a 640 series with games of 215, 234 and 191. Caleb Vergona had a 598 with a high game of 210, and Josh Waters had a 593 with a high game of 258.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Crystal Lake South 49, McHenry 25: At Crystal Lake, AJ Demirov scored a game-high 22 points for the Gators (14-4, 6-1) in the Fox Valley Conference win over the Warriors (8-12, 1-7). South trails Burlington Central, which beat Huntley 61-51, by 1/2 game in the FVC standings. Huntley is tied with South at 6-1; Burlington is 7-1.
Cooper LePage added seven points, seven rebounds, eight assists and three steals for South. Hayden Stone had nine points to lead McHenry.
Dundee-Crown 46, Cary-Grove 41: At Cary, the Chargers (7-8, 3-4) held off the Trojans (5-13, 2-5) in their FVC game. Kali Freeman led D-C with 15 points and two 3s, Kuba Senczyszyn posted 12 points, and Zach Randl added eight points and two 3s.
For C-G, Zach Bauer had 12 points, Jake Hornok had 10 and Reece Ihenacho had nine.
Jacobs 65, Crystal Lake Central 45: At Crystal Lake, the Golden Eagles (8-10, 3-4) defeated the Tigers (3-14, 0-7) in FVC play.
Hampshire 66, Prairie Ridge 38: At Hampshire, the Whip-Purs improved to 9-9 overall and 5-2 in the FVC with a win against the Wolves (7-8, 3-4).
WRESTLING
Hampshire 45, Prairie Ridge 33: At Crystal Lake, the Whip-Purs picked up an FVC win against the Wolves.
For Prairie Ridge, John Fallaw (285 pounds), Christian Pease (120), Tyler Evans (126), Michael Meade (132) and Xander York (152) each won by pin. Jake Lowitzki (113) won by decision, while the Wolves forfeited their final three matches at 170, 182 and 195 pounds.
Marengo Triangular: At Marengo, Richmond-Burton went 2-0 with a 72-6 win against North Boone and 49-27 win against Marengo. Marengo beat North Boone 48-21 to go 1-1.
Richmond-Burton’s Clayton Madula (113), Kristian Gersch (120), Emmett Nelson (126), Dane Sorensen (132), Dalton Youngs (138), Brody Rudkin (145), Isaac Jones (152), Alex Reyna (182) and Colin Kraus (220) all had wins against Marengo in the KRC win.
Huntley 46, Jacobs 23: At Huntley, the Red Raiders won their FVC dual against the Eagles.
Tuesday’s result
Belvidere North 39, Johnsburg 36: At Belvidere, the Skyhawks (9-11) lost the nonconference dual against the Blue Thunder.
Jordan Mercado (106 pounds), Jacob Calhoun (132), Nick Leight (145), Noah Jasper (152) and CJ Ameachi (220) all won by pin for Johnsburg. Kainoa Ancog (126) and Landon Johnson (138) won by decision.
COMPETITIVE DANCE
Tuesday’s result
Fox Valley Conference Competition: At Dundee-Crown High School in Carpentersville, Jacobs claimed the FVC title for the second year in a row with 84 points. Huntley (82.97) was runner-up, followed by Crystal Lake Central (82.68) in third and Crystal Lake South (80.97) in fourth.
Rounding out the results were Burlington Central (80.10, fifth), Prairie Ridge (79.87, sixth), Cary-Grove (77.20, seventh), McHenry (75.20, eighth), Hampshire (75.13, ninth) and Dundee-Crown (73.47, 10th).
The IHSA Competitive Dance Championships will be held Jan. 27-28 at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington. Sectional competition takes place Jan. 21.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Dundee-Crown 41, Zion-Benton 25: At Carpentersville, the Chargers (4-11) beat the Zee-Bees in nonconference action.
Elk Grove 34, Jacobs 20: At Algonquin, the Eagles (3-15) fell to the Grenadiers in their nonconference game.
Tuesday’s result
Woodstock North 53, Harvard 19: At Woodstock, the Thunder (8-9, 1-1) topped the Hornets (1-13, 0-2) in Kishwaukee River Conference action.