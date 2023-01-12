Girls basketball notes: Marian Central learns to win in dramatic turnaround

Lee Brown took over as Marian Central’s varsity coach in the middle of last season and noticed something right away.
“I saw huge potential because they gave maximum effort every night on defense,” said Brown, a 1995 Dundee-Crown graduate who played at George Mason. “It was only a matter of growing their game offensively and understanding what it’s going to take on that end of things. A lot of that was taking care of the basketball, playing collectively and being tough with the basketball.
“You could see the defense was there. It was a matter of they were just so young and we were playing some really good teams.”
The Hurricanes’ defensive effort is still top notch, while the offense has improved dramatically from a year ago.
Marian, which won only 18 games over the past three seasons combined (18-52), has flown by that number with an area-best 19-6 record.
With six games to go on their schedule before the postseason, the Hurricanes have a strong shot of setting the program’s all-time record for wins in a season – 22 in 1994, according to records on IHSA.org. Marian has reached 20 wins only four times, last doing so in 2000.
Marian is no longer playing in the tough East Suburban Catholic Conference, which featured schools much bigger than the Hurricanes. Last year’s state tournament featured three teams from the ESCC: Carmel (Class 3A champion), Nazareth (3A runner-up) and Benet (4A fourth-place finisher).
Although this season’s schedule has not featured anyone from the ESCC, Marian has held its own regardless of who is on the schedule. Among area teams, the Hurricanes have wins against Cary-Grove, Johnsburg, Jacobs, Crystal Lake Central, Crystal Lake South, Richmond-Burton and Marengo.
Junior forward Madison Kenyon leads the Hurricanes in scoring and rebounding, but the Hurricanes are far from a one-player show. Sophomore Abbey Miner has excelled at running the offense at point guard despite her age, while Brown also pointed to the strong leadership abilities of juniors’ Ella Notaro and Lucy Iden, among others.
It has been a full team effort, Brown said.
“It’s been high-level energy, playing hard every night, every possession, and ultimately trying to give ourselves a chance to win,” Brown said. “The girls have really been competing hard and playing for each other. It’s really been just their collective effort.”
Brown has not set specific goals for the rest of the season, instead focusing on the team’s improved effort and play every day.
“We’ve got that mentality of not playing to the score,” Brown said. “We fell into that last year from being behind in so many games. I think they’re finally starting to understand what it takes to play at the varsity level. It sounds so cliche, but it’s just taking one game at a time.
“Trying to get better and be patient with ourselves, but remain hungry.”
From downtown: Johnsburg’s Payton Toussaint tied the Skyhawks’ record for 3-pointers made in a game last week when she made 7 of 15 from long distance and set a career-high with 22 points in a 52-27 win over North Boone. The Skyhawks’ senior guard tied the record held by Melissa Dixon and Aannah Interrante.
Dixon, who scored more than 2,000 career points in her high school career and went on to play at Iowa and professionally in Australia, had two games with seven 3s – once in 2010 and once in 2011.
Dixon was Toussaint’s babysitter growing up.
Interrante, who played at Bradley, hit seven 3s in a game during her final season at Johnsburg in 2017 before transferring to McHenry her senior year.
Toussaint leads the Skyhawks at 9.5 points a game and has made 40 3s in 18 games.
Gators prepare for tough stretch: Crystal Lake South took some time to enjoy a 38-34 win over McHenry on Tuesday, but knows there are many tough games left to close out the first half of the FVC schedule. That includes the Gators’ next two games against Hampshire and Burlington Central, two teams near the top of the conference standings.
Last season, South struggled to execute late in games. Tuesday’s win against McHenry showed improvement in that area.
“I think this will give us a little more confidence” Gators coach Mark Mucha said. “It gets kids a little more comfortable out there. The past few years, we haven’t been in many close situations in the fourth quarter or playing with a lead. This gives us that valuable experience we really need.”
South senior Nicole Molgado helped the Gators get out to a big lead in the first quarter against the Warriors, scoring eight of her team’s 10 points for a 10-2 lead. She finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds, joining senior Hanna Massie, who led the team with 12 points and 17 rebounds.
McHenry struggled to contain the Gators’ physical forward.
“She’s athletic, she’s strong and physical, and she’s a tough matchup for anybody,” Mucha said of Molgado. “She does a real good job of having soft hands, catching the ball and finishing. We took advantage of that in the first quarter for sure.”
Friedle steps up: While Molgado got South off to a quick start, it was McHenry senior forward Maddi Friedle who kept the Warriors in the game, pouring in a game-high 21 points on 6-of-13 shooting.
South jumped out to a 10-2 lead but McHenry stuck close, thanks in large part to the offensive production of Friedle, who scored seven points in the second quarter to close the gap to 19-16. She tallied eight of her team’s 10 points in the fourth, but the Warriors’ comeback fell just short.
McHenry coach John Lunkenheimer has seen Friedle, who will play at Ripon College in Wisconsin, gain a lot of confidence in recent weeks. On Tuesday, she was matched up against Molgado for much of the game, with the two battling down low.
“She was just being aggressive out there, and you love to see it,” Lunkenheimer said. “She’s just as tall as [Molgado], but sometimes she needs to find and gain that confidence. She was 5 of 5 to start [from the free throw line], and that’s great. That’s what you want to see. That’s when you see the ball start to go through the hoop.
“I tell her all the time, ‘You’re good enough. Just go out and play.’ Hopefully that’s a good start to the second half of the season for her and us.”