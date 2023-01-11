Northwest Herald sports roundup for Tuesday, Jan. 10

Woodstock maintained sole possession of first place in the Kishwaukee River Conference boys basketball standings with a 55-49 win over Johnsburg on Tuesday.
Spencer Cullum scored 19 to lead the Blue Streaks (6-9, 3-0 KRC) to the win. Keaton Perkins added 12, Sam Chapman chipped in with 10 and Trent Butler had six.
Johnsburg fell to 7-10, 1-1.
Woodstock North 66, Harvard 31: At Harvard, the Thunder (8-8, 2-0) jumped out quickly behind Cesar Ortiz’s 17-point first quarter and defeated the Hornets (3-11, 0-3) in their KRC game.
Ortiz finished with 28 points, Brad Schwarz added eight. North led 22-2 after the first quarter.
Conner Pedersen led Harvard with 12 points and Myles Brincks added eight.
Richmond-Burton 65, Marengo 55: At Richmond, the Rockets (2-12, 1-1) scored 24 points in the fourth quarter to pull away from the Indians (0-19, 0-2) in their KRC game.
R-B led 42-40 after three quarters. The Rockets helped their cause by hitting 9 of 12 free throws in the fourth quarter, led by Deegan Cooley with 6 for 6.
Luke Robinson led R-B with 20 points and hit 8 of 9 free throws. Maddox Meyer led R-B with 15 points and three second-half 3s, and Joe Miller added 12 points.
R-B hit 24 of 29 from the line for the game.
Cory Castaneda led Marengo with 17 points, 15 in the second half. Michael Kirchhoff added 14, Hunter Vazzano had 13 and Derrick Bibbings scored nine on three 3s.
Alden Hebron 67 Westminster Christian 33: At Elgin, Justin Gritmacker poured in 27 points as the Giants (6-8, 3-1) defeated the Warriors in their Northeastern Athletic Conference game.
Parker Elswick tossed in 17 and Ben Vole added 11.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Hampshire 67, Prairie Ridge 27: At Hampshire, Ashley Herzing scored 12 points as the Whip-Purs (12-7, 6-1) defeated the Wolves (10-7, 4-3) in their Fox Valley Conference game.
Whitney Thompson scored 11 for Hampshire and Avery Cartee added 10.
Addie Meyer led the Wolves with 11.
Crystal Lake Central 55, Jacobs 41: At Crystal Lake, Katie Hamill nearly recorded a triple-double as the Tigers (9-9, 4-3) defeated the Golden Eagles (3-14, 1-6) in their FVC game.
Hamill scored 28 points, had 10 steals and grabbed nine rebounds. Katie Svigelj added seven points in her first game back after knee surgery in November.
Cam Cook led Jacobs with 19 points, Anelise Rodriguez added eight.
Huntley 67, Burlington Central 31: At Burlington, Jessie Ozzauto scored 20 points and hit three 3s as the Red Raiders (15-3, 7-0) beat the Rockets (12-6, 5-3) in their FVC game.
Sammi Campanelli had 15 and Anna Campanelli added seven for Huntley.
Page Erickson led Central with 17 points.
Cary-Grove 44, Dundee-Crown 37: At Cary, Emily Larry hit 10 of 13 free throws and scored 18 points as the Trojans (9-7, 4-3) defeated the Chargers (3-11, 2-5) in their FVC game.
Malaina Kurth and Kennedy Manning each scored seven for C-G. The Trojans fell behind by 15 points early in the game.
D-C was led by Monica Sierzputowski with 15 points. Marrasia Harthorne tossed in eight.
Johnsburg 43, Woodstock 24: At Woodstock, Wynne Oeffling scored 12 points to lead the Skyhawks (8-10, 2-0) past the Blue Streaks (1-11, 0-1) in their KRC game.
Sophie Person and Payton Toussaint each scored 10 for the Skyhawks.
Marengo 59, Richmond-Burton 13: At Richmond, 11 Indians scored as they defeated the Rockets (1-14, 0-1) in their KRC game.
Bella Frohling tossed in two 3s and scored 10 to lead Marengo (10-8, 2-0). Dayna Carr added eight points
GIRLS BOWLING
McHenry 2,212, Antioch 2,119: At Antioch, Emily Carpenter rolled the high series of the match with a 467 as the Warriors beat the Sequoits.
Carpenter had the high game for the Warriors with a 171. Brie May rolled a 443 series with a 163 high game.
Harvard 2,143, Johnsburg 2,105: At Johnsburg, Yorky Mercado rolled a 455 for the high series of the match as the Hornets narrowly beat the Skyhawks.
Mercado’s 188 was the high game of the competition. Kori Prieto Neale had a 393 for the Hornets.
Johnsburg was led by Maddie Ten Bruin with a 403 and Lana Bowers with a 375.
BOYS BOWLING
Johnsburg 3,541, Harvard 2,921: At Johnsburg, Colton Centnarowicz, Landon Banaszynski and Aiden Schwichow all had 600 series to lead the Skyhawks past the Hornets.
Centnarowicz rolled a 639 with games of 203, 213 and 223. Banaszynski had a 635, with games of 233 and two of 201, and Schwichow recorded a 612 with a 223 and a 201 in his games.
Wriglee Bucaro rolled a 582 for the Skyhawks.
Keon Wanland led Harvard with a 559 series and a high game of 209. Gael Roman had a 552 series and 208 high game.
WRESTLING
Marengo 43, Belvidere North 36: At Belvidere, the Indians defeated the Blue Thunder in their dual match.