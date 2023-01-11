Girls basketball: Huntley’s defense shines in win over Burlington Central

BURLINGTON – You just needed to take a look at the stat sheet to understand Huntley’s defense shined Tuesday against host Burlington Central.
The Red Raiders forced the Rockets into 35 turnovers — 11 in the first quarter — in posting a convincing 61-32 win in Fox Valley Conference action.
“We came out with great focus at both ends of the court,” Huntley coach Steve Raethz said. “We set the tone early.”
Connecting on 8 of its first 12 shots, the Red Raiders (15-3, 7-0) raced out to a 19-5 lead. Sammy Campanelli scored 10 points and Jessie Ozzauto had six.
A long 3-pointer by the Rockets’ Page Erickson at the buzzer made the score 19-8 after 8 minutes.
Central (12-6, 5-3) pulled within 28-19 on a pair of Jordyn Charles free throws. But, Ozzauto buried a 3 at the buzzer to give the Raiders a 31-19 lead at intermission.
Central climbed within 33-24 on a 3 by Erickson, but the Rockets couldn’t get any closer. The Raiders, paced by five points from Ozzauto and four from Anna Campanelli, put the game on ice with a 10-0 run to lead 43-24 with 2:12 left in the third quarter.
Ozzauto paced Huntley with 20 points including three 3-pointers and six assists.
“I got some good open shots and we really share the ball well,” Ozzauto said. “We got some easy shots off the transition game. We have great chemistry. We had really good serious practices over the break and were focused and ready to play.”
Sammy Campanelli scored 15 for the winners.
“We were very unselfish tonight and got contributions from many players,” Raethz said. “We have good depth.”
Erickson was the lone Rocket in double digits with 17 including three shots from beyond the arc.
“Huntley really jumped us on early and they have great athletes and great athletes off the bench,” Central coach Collin Kalamatas said. “We couldn’t match their physicality. This could be a turning point in the season. It humbled us. We have to learn to grind more.”