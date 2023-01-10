Northwest Herald sports roundup for Monday, Jan. 9

Woodstock’s Noah Rodriguez and Brady Caldwell each had 600 series as the Blue Streaks beat Marengo 3,316-3,242 in their boys bowling match on Monday.
Rodriguez had a high game of 223, Caldwell rolled a 222 and a 212. Will Reese had a 550 series, and Max Haggerty added a 543 for Woodstock.
The Indians’ Justin Fluger rolled games of 255 and 244 in his 657 series. Hunter Pankow added a 622, with games of 225 and 224.
Cody Stallings also had a 579 series for the Indians, and a 215 high game.
GIRLS BOWLING
Marengo 2,858, Woodstock 2,553: At Marengo, Grace Wzientek rolled a 566 series to lead the Indians past the Blue Streaks in their match.
Wzientek had a 208 high game. Emily White and Gabriella Magrini each added a 494 series for Marengo.
Torin Deacon led Woodstock with a 539 series and a 214 high game. Norah Mungle had a 486 series for the Streaks.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Alden-Hebron 63, Westminster Christian 26: At Elgin, Evelyn Heber hit five 3-pointers and scored her career-high 21 points to lead the Giants (10-6) past the Warriors.
Jessica Webber scored 19 points for A-H, and hit 8 of 10 free throws. Rileigh Gaddini added 13 for the Giants.