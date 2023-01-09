Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week: Huntley’s Noah Only

Huntley’s Noah Only came up big for the Red Raiders in their final two games at DeKalb’s Chuck Dayton Holiday Classic.
The Raiders senior had 18 points in a 47-42 loss to Geneva in the semifinals and tossed in 19 points and knocked down 6-of-12 3-pointers in a close 50-46 victory against Guilford.
Only was one of only 10 players in the 16-team field named to the all-tournament team. He averaged 13.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and made 13 3s across four games.
Huntley (13-3) enters the week as the only Fox Valley Conference team without a loss in FVC play so far at 6-0. Burlington Central and Crystal Lake South are both one loss back.
Huntley will look to continue its perfect conference record with games against Burlington Central and Dundee-Crown on Wednesday and Friday, respectively.
For his performance, Only was voted the Northwest Herald of the Week by readers. Only answered a few questions from sports writer Alex Kantecki about placing third at the Chuck Dayton Holiday Classic, his funniest teammate, favorite NBA players and more.
What did you learn about your team after taking third at DeKalb’s Chuck Dayton Holiday Classic?
Only: Playing for third place wasn’t the goal. It would’ve been the second or third time playing in the championship game of that tournament, so we really wanted our last game to be the championship one. I guess I could say the biggest thing we learned was that we are capable of playing with a 35-second shot clock. We can compete and have a shot with anyone we go up against. At the end of the day, we dictate the outcome of the game if we stick to what we know how to do, and that is to play hard no matter the circumstances.
What defender in the FVC gives you the most problems?
Only: The FVC has a handful a great players and great defenders, but I don’t think I really have a problem when it comes to who matches up against me. If my shot is falling that night, if I feel like if I got a really good feel on the ball, it’s really hard to defend a good shooter, and also the offense we run is very difficult to guard. It is not very complicated, but it’s physical and fits all the things other teams don’t talk about on defense. Our offense involves all five players, making the right cuts, setting the right screens. It doesn’t involve a lot of 1-on-1, which makes it harder for other teams to defend.
What music on your playlist would surprise people?
Only: Sometimes I listen to Spanish music just because I like the energy from it. It’s a little weird because I don’t speak Spanish, but I enjoy listening to it.
Which one of your teammates really makes you laugh?
Only: Bryce Walker always makes me laugh. He’s our energy guy. If you need a smile put on your face or a good joke, he’s the man to go to.
What rule would you change about high school basketball?
Only: I would change the shot clock rule and make it mandatory. I feel a lot of teams hold the ball too long.
Who are a few of your favorite NBA players?
Only: My favorite players are Ja Morant, Anthony Edwards and Jalen Green. They are really exciting players to watch.
What is the last good book you read?
Only: The last good book I read was “The 5th Wave.”
What is your favorite pregame meal?
Only: I like to have chocolate milk and just small snacks. Maybe some Skittles if I have some.
What is something a lot of people don’t know about you?
Only: Something people don’t know about me is that I am very superstitious, I don’t like to change things after one good time.
What are you looking forward to most about the rest of the season?
Only: I know if I want [my senior season] to turn out the way I want it to, I just need to keep my head down and keep grinding. We’ve got a couple out of conference games coming up, so those will be another good test for us to see where we are come playoff time.