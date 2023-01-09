Boys basketball notes: Huntley vs. Burlington Central should be pivotal FVC game

Huntley has finished Fox Valley Conference runner-up to Burlington Central the past two seasons and was second to Cary-Grove the season before that.
The Red Raiders (13-3, 6-0 FVC) have a chance to take a crucial step toward the FVC championship at 7 p.m. Wednesday when they visit Burlington Central (13-3, 6-1) in a matchup of the area’s two hottest boys basketball teams.
Huntley has won eight of its past nine games, with the only setback coming against Geneva 47-42 in the semifinals of DeKalb’s Chuck Dayton Holiday Classic.
Central has won 10 of its past 11, most by wide margins, with the only loss coming against defending Class 4A state champion Glenbard West 59-45. No FVC teams have won more league games since 2020 than Central (45-7) and Huntley (44-7).
“BC is really good,” Huntley coach Will Benson said. “I started my teaching and coaching career 15 years ago at Harvard, and they were in our league [Big Northern Conference] then, so I’ve been watching them since then, and they’re always good.
“They always play hard and physical. Taking care of the ball is a key in any game, but it’s especially important against BC because they can turn a steal into two points in a matter of seconds. They can go on six- to 10-point bursts quicker than most teams in our area.”
The Rockets took a 58-52 FVC loss against Dundee-Crown on Dec. 2 but have been on a roll since. They have won 33 of their past 34 FVC games.
“Huntley is an excellent team that puts pressure on your defense with their ability to shoot from the outside and how they slip off of screens within their offense,” Central coach Brett Porto said. “Defensively they are very physical and rebound the ball well. We will need to play a complete game on both ends of the court to be successful against them.”
Central is led by 6-foot-9 forward Drew Scharnowski, who leads the area with a 21.3-point scoring average. Jake Johnson is scoring 11.3 points a game and has 34 3-pointers, and Nick Gouriotis is at 10.5 points a game.
Ian Ravagnie (13.3) and Noah Only (11.0) lead Huntley in scoring, while Lucas Crosby averages 9.8 ppg. Those three, along with Ethan Blackmore, have more than 20 3s apiece. The Raiders’ strength is having six players who are threats behind the arc.
Crystal Lake South (13-4, 5-1) is in third place in the FVC, one-half game behind Central. With a couple of games remaining in the first round and the entire second round of play left, it is still early.
But Wednesday’s game should figure in significantly as to which team wins the FVC.
Flying high: Jacobs has been one of the most improved teams in the area and is riding a four-game winning streak.
The Golden Eagles (7-10, 2-4 FVC) had a tough start at 2-10, and lost their returning leading scorer Jackson Martucci to a knee injury. But they got better, and Martucci returned in Saturday’s win against Chicago Butler.
Jacobs dropped the opener in its own Hinkle Holiday Classic to champion Grayslake Central, then came back to win the consolation bracket.
“The kids are playing better. We are really guarding,” Eagles coach Jimmy Roberts said. “We’re just getting better. It takes time.”
Jacobs misses 6-6 Grant Stec, who has about 25 NCAA Division I football offers and is not playing basketball this season. Plus, the early schedule was challenging.
“We had a really tough schedule out of the gates,” Roberts said. “Palatine Tournament is a bear. Then we play Huntley, South and BC all before Xmas. It was tough.”
Skyhawks’ good stretch: Johnsburg (7-9, 1-0) has won four of its past five games and plays a Kishwaukee River Conference game at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Woodstock (5-9, 2-0).
The Skyhawks’ only loss in that stretch was to Jacobs at the Hinkle Holiday Classic. They scored a season high to beat Belvidere North 84-79 on Saturday.
“I would say we are moving the ball on offense better,” Skyhawks coach Mike Toussaint said. “[Point guard] Jake Metze has really stepped up and is making good decisions and playing to his strengths and knocking down shots, which he wasn’t doing early on.
“JT Schmitt has developed into another scoring threat for us. Jacob Welch has been solid inside. Last but not least, Dylan [Schmidt] has found his shot. His shot was broken for a couple weeks, and he’s shooting it well and making better decisions.”
Looking tough: Prairie Ridge forward Samuel Loeding is back practicing with the Wolves after missing competition over the holiday break with a broken nose.
Loeding may look a little more intimidating with a black protective mask he is wearing.
“He looks like a crow,” Wolves coach Ryan Smith said. “He’s adjusting well.”
Loeding is second on the team in scoring (10.8) and has 18 3s in 10 games.
Getting votes: Crystal Lake South and Burlington Central are among teams in The Associated Press Class 3A Poll released Wednesday who are receiving votes but remain outside the top 10.
Grayslake Central, which beat South for the Hinkle Holiday Classic championship, was one spot outside the top 10. South and Burlington Central were part of a four-way tie for 13th.