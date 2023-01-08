Northwest Herald sports roundup for Saturday, Jan. 7

Crystal Lake Central wrestling had a perfect day at the Waubonsie Valley Megadual on Saturday, winning all four of its duals in Aurora.
The Tigers took down Deerfield 47-20. Payton Ramsey (106 pounds), Zachary Carnrite (145) and Tommy McNeil (220) each won by fall, Dylan Ramsey (113), Dominic Vitale (138), Rene Gaunaurd (160) and Cayden Parks (170) each won by decision and Bennett Butler (152) took his match by technical fall.
In its second dual, Central defeated Lemont 48-27. Payton Ramsey, Greco Rendon (126), Gaunard, Thomas Metz (182), McNeil and Leo Diaz (285) won by fall and Brett Campagna (132) and Butler took their matches by decision.
In their third matchup, the Tigers beat Oswego East 66-9. Payton Ramsey, Rendon, Carnrite, Butler, Gaunard, Parks and McNeil each won by fall while Vitale and Metz took their matches by decision.
Central won its final dual 60-18 over Waubonsie Valley. Rendon, Gaunard and McNeil each won by fall, while Vitale and Carnrite took their matches by decision.
Glenbard West Invitational: At Glen Ellyn, Jake Lowitzki (106) and Tyler Evans (120) won their brackets to lead Prairie Ridge to a fifth-place finish out of 13 teams.
Xander York (152) finished second, Mike Meade (132) and Lorezno Massart (113) placed third, Walter Pollack (285) took fourth and John Fallow (220) finished sixth.
Polo Tournament: At Polo, Richmond-Burton’s Clay Madula (113) and Emmett Nelson (126) won their events to help the Rockets take second place in the 59th annual tournament.
Brody Rudkin (145) took second, Dane Sorensen (132), Nate Madula (138), Alex Reyna (182) and Colin Kraus (220) finished third, Isaac Jones (152) placed fourth and Kyan Gunderson (106) ended the day at fifth.
Sycamore Invitational: At Sycamore, Hampshire had two wrestlers take second, while McHenry took seventh overall at the 24-team event.
McHenry finished within 30 points of a second-place finish, while Hampshire was 13th, Marengo was 17th and Woodstock North was 24th.
McHenry had five wrestlers wrestle for third place with Ryan Hanson at 106 and Jimmy Norris at 113 winning their medal-round contests. Lucas Van Diepen (126), Pedro Jimenez (145) and Ruben Melgarejo (152) took fourth.
For the Whip-Purs, Dimitrios Skoulikaris (182) and Will Ardson (220) were second in their weights, while Niko Skoulikaris took fourth.
Hampshire fell to McHenry earlier this season in a FVC dual.
“We had a good tournament today,” Hampshire coach Matthew Todd said. “Bouncing back after a McHenry loss, this was a good way to get back into it and build their confidence up a little bit against some great competition.”
Logan Miller (138) was second for Marengo and Eddie Solis (195) was fourth.
Rolling Meadows Quad: At Rolling Meadows, Huntley defeated Kennedy 75-0 and Rolling Meadows 54-15.
Riverside-Brookfield Quad: At Riverside, Johnsburg went 2-1 on the day after defeating Palatine, 58-9, and Marian Catholic, 39-34, before losing to Riverside-Brookfield, 54-12.
Jacob Calhoun and CJ Ameachii both went 3-0.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Jacobs 68, Noble/Butler 42: At Algonquin, the Golden Eagles (7-10, 2-4 FVC) won their fourth straight game.
Johnsburg 84, Belvidere North 79: At Belvidere, Dylan Schmidt scored 30 points to help the Skyhawks win their third straight.
JT Schmitt added 18 points for Johnsburg (7-9, 1-0 KRC), Jacob Welch scored 12 and Ian Boal finished with 11.
Faith Christian 63, Alden-Hebron 45: At Coleman, Wisc., the Green Giants (5-9, 2-1 NEC) lost their out-of-state matchup.
Carmel 74, Marian Central 45: At Mundelein, the Hurricanes (8-11) couldn’t keep up with the Corsairs on the road.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Marian Central 51 Rosary 39: At Woodstock, Madison Kenyon scored 17 points to help the Hurricanes win their fifth straight game.
Eight different Marian (19-6) players scored. Juliette Huff added 12 points, Ella Notaro scored seven and Lucy Iden finished with six.