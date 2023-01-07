Northwest Herald sports roundup for Friday, Jan. 6

Marian Central got 17 points from Abbey Miner and 16 from Madison Kenyon as it beat Marengo 59-52 in a nonconference girls basketball game Friday night at Marengo.
Marian (18-6) also got key conributions from Ella Notaro, who hit a pair of 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to help put the game away.
The Hurricanes led 44-41 going into the fourth. Notaro added nine points with those six in the fourth.
The Indians (9-8) were led by Bella Frohling with 12, on four 3s, and Keatyn Velasquez with 11, with three 3s.
Crystal Lake South 40, Woodstock 12: At Crystal Lake, Nicole Molgado scored 12 points as the Gators (4-11) defeated the Blue Streaks (1-10) in a nonconference game.
Hailie Massie and Laken LePage each scored nine points each. Anna Crenshaw led Woodstock with four points.
Alden-Hebron 61, Schaumburg Christian 32: At Schaumburg, Jessica Webber scored 22 points as the Giants (9-6) defeated the Conquerors in their Northeastern Athletic Conference game.
Rileigh Gaddini added 15 and Hannah Reiter scored 10 for A-H.
Larkin 36, Prairie Ridge 33: At Crystal Lake, Kate Pactol led the Wolves (10-6) with seven points in their nonconference loss to the Royals.
Grace Koeppen and Addie Meyer each scored six for Prairie Ridge. Baylei Johnson led Larkin with 16 points.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Dundee-Crown 57, Wauconda 45: At Carpentersville, Kuba Senczyszyn scored 24 and Tyler DiSilvio added 14 as the Chargers (6-8) defeated the Bulldogs (7-7) in a nonconference game.
Jared Russell scored eight points with two 3s in the fourth quarter. Terrion Spencer hit 4 of 4 free throws in the fourth.
Braeden Carlson led Wauconda with 12 points and Cayden Mudd scored 10.
Burlington Central 58, Cary-Grove 42: At Cary, Drew Scharnowski led the Rockets (13-3, 6-1) with 28 points in their Fox Valley Conference win over the Trojans (5-12, 2-4).
Nick Gouriotis scored 20 for Central, which has won 11 of its past 12 games.
Jake Hornok led C-G with 15 points and Reece Ihenacho added eight.
Johnsburg 61, Harvard 46: At Harvard, Dylan Schmidt hit three 3s and scored 22 points as the Skyhawks (6-9, 1-0) beat the Hornets (3-10, 0-2) for their first Kishwaukee River Conference victory.
JT Schmitt added 11 and Ben Person had 10 for Johnsburg.
Myles Brincks scored 13 to lead Harvard and Adam Cooke scored 12.
Huntley 78, Marengo 33: At Huntley, Mark Roesner scored 13 to lead the Red Raiders (13-3) to a nonconference win over the Indians (0-18).
The Raiders hit 14 3s, with eight players connecting from behind the arc. Ty Goodrich and Ian Ravagnie scored 12 points each and Lucas Crosby added nine.
Riley Weiss led Marengo with 12 points; Quinn Lechner added seven points and eight rebounds.
Alden-Hebron 59, Schaumburg Christian 45: At Schaumburg, Justin Gritmacker led the Giants (5-8, 2-1) with 26 points in their NAC win over the Conquerors.
Parker Elswick added 18 for A-H.
Crystal Lake Central 50, Richmond-Burton 40: At Crystal Lake, the Tigers (3-12) got their third win in four games with a nonconference victory over the Rockets (1-12).
WRESTLING
Thursday’s Results
Richmond-Burton 57, Nazareth 18: At Richmond, Kyan Gunderson (106 pounds), Isaac Jones (152) and Dominick Dickens (160) had pins for the Rocket in their nonconference win over the Roadrunners.
Brody Rudkin (145) won by technical fall, while Clayton Madula (120) and Dalton Youngs (138) won by decisions.
Nazareth got 12 of its 18 points on forfeits.