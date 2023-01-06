On Campus: Marian Central grad Dylan Connell gains confidence as Illinois wrestler

When University of Illinois wrestler Dylan Connell competes in practice against assistant coach Ed Ruth, he hears a simple message.
“He always tells me I can be an All-American,” said Connell, a redshirt freshman from Marian Central. “I just have to start believing in that.”
Connell’s belief rose to a new level last week when he earned a fifth-place finish in the 184-pound weight class at the prestigious Midlands Championships in Hoffman Estates.
Seeded 10th, Connell posted a 6-2 record and beat a pair of higher-seeded opponents.
“I’m starting to believe in myself more,” Connell said. “With the performance that I had, I think I’m only going to go up from here. Going in, I knew it was another opportunity to prove myself and prove how good I am. I knew the tournament was tough. I beat some good guys and had a tough loss in the consolation semis.”
Ruth, who was a three-time national champion and four-time Big Ten Conference champ at 184 during his career at Penn State, said he sees the beginning of something good for Connell.
“A lot of his arsenal is really starting to come together – his shots, his movements, getting off of bottom,” Ruth said. “All of those things are just starting to look a lot better. Earlier in the year, I think he was just a little unsure of himself. Now he’s been in the [starting] lineup, he has a little more competition under him, and I’m starting to see him pick up some momentum and going out there and feeling more comfortable.”
Connell earned Midlands victories against seventh-seeded Rylan Rogers of Michigan (3-1 decision) and third-seeded Anthony Carman of West Virginia.
Against Carman in the fifth-place match, Connell won by fall in 30 seconds.
In the quarterfinals against No. 2 seed and eventual 184 champion Reece Heller of Pittsburgh, Connell lost 2-0 in the sudden-victory period. In the Illini’s dual match Dec. 3 against Pittsburgh, Heller – ranked 14th nationally by IntermatWrestle.com – defeated Connell 8-1.
Connell’s 5-2 consolation semifinal loss came against Brian Soldano of Rutgers, who was the tournament’s No. 1 seed at 184.
“He can compete with these guys,” Ruth said. “He just has to believe in himself and continue doing what he’s doing. I want him to keep putting more better habits out there and solidifying himself as an intelligent wrestler.”
As a high school and youth wrestler, Connell said he was a regular at Midlands. Being on the floor as a competitor provided unique emotions.
“Seeing those guys and wondering if I’d ever be in those shoes, then now actually being in that position, it’s a humbling experience,” he said. “You can’t let it get to your head that much.”
At the beginning of the season, Connell said he was having difficulty with his offense.
“I was very hesitant,” he said. “I didn’t have the belief in my takedowns, my shots.”
The Midlands performance has given him a renewed sense of confidence.
“It only shows me where I can be this year and where I can continue to grow,” he said. “I’m right there.”
Tarazi right on time: Auburn University fifth-year senior Valerie Tarazi has two top-15 times in the Southeastern Conference this season for the Tigers’ women’s swimming team.
Tarazi, a Prairie Ridge graduate, has the conference’s 13th-best 200-yard freestyle time of 2 minutes, 12.63 seconds, which she posted Nov. 19 at the University of Georgia Invite.
Tarazi’s 200 individual medley time of 1:59.74 – which she posted Nov. 17 at Georgia – ranks 15th in the SEC.
Auburn is 20th this week in the national team rankings.
Miller sparks Carroll upset: Crystal Lake South grad Tyler Miller scored eight points off the bench Wednesday, including two 3-pointers, to spark Division III Carroll University’s 72-66 upset victory against Carthage.
The loss was the first this season for Carthage (10-2, 3-1 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin) in conference play.
Miller is leading Carroll (4-9, 1-3) in 3-point shooting percentage (44.1) this season while averaging 4.3 points and 2.9 rebounds as a top reserve.
• Barry Bottino writes about local college athletes for the Northwest Herald. Write to him at barryoncampus@hotmail.com and follow @BarryOnCampus on Twitter.