Northwest Herald sports roundup for Thursday, Jan. 5

Marian Central’s Cale McThenia scored a career-high 38 points and hit eight 3-pointers as the Hurricanes held off Richmond-Burton 67-65 in their nonconference boys basketball game on Thursday.
Christian Bentancur scored 29 points as he and McThenia accounted for all of the Hurricanes’ points in a game that took a strange turn in the fourth quarter.
Marian (9-11) led 65-41 to start the fourth quarter and added Bentancur’s field goal for a 67-41 lead. Hurricanes coach Charley Walsh put in his reserves, but R-B (1-11) ended the game with a 24-0 run to almost catch the ‘Canes.
Ryan Wisniewski scored 14 points to lead the Rocket and Ray Hannemann added 10.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Marian Central 70, Richmond-Burton 14: At Richmond, Madison Kenyon tossed in 22 points to lead the Hurricanes past the Rockets in their nonconference game.
Ella Notaro added 15 points and Juliette Huff scored 10.
Kaylin Lotz led R-B with five points.
WRESTLING
Crystal Lake Central 57, Prairie Ridge 18: At Crystal Lake, the Tigers won four of the six lower weights and defeated the Wolves in their Fox Valley Conference match.
Payton Ramsey (106), Romiro Rendon (120) and Dominic Vitale (138) all got pins at the lower weights. Dylan Ramsey (113) also won by pin.
Thomas Metz (182) and Leo Diaz (285) got pins later in the match.
Prairie Ridge got pins from Tyler Evans (126) and John Fallaw (220), and got wins from MIchael Meade (132) and Xander York (152).
Marengo 45, Johnsburg 27: At Marengo, the Indians defeated the Skyhawks in their Kishwaukee River Conference match.
GIRLS BOWLING
Woodstock co-op 2,429, Johnsburg 2,018: At Woodstock, Torin Deacon led the Blue Streaks to a victory with a 623 series and three 200-plus games.
Deacon rolled games of 207, 204 and 212. Teammate Norah Mungle had a 579 series with a high game of 224. Ava Caldwell added a 528 and had a 199 game.
Julia McCue led the Skyhawks with a 417 series and a 155 high game. Chandler Mendlik rolled a 380 series.
BOYS BOWLING
Woodstock co-op 3,100, Johnsburg 2,871: At Woodstock, Max Haggerty rolled a 734 series with three games of 224 or better to lead the Blue Streaks to a victory.
Haggerty rolled a 276, 224 and 234 for his total. Will Resse added a 611 series and a 236 high game, and Tyler Fink had a 582 series with a 208 game.
Aiden Schwichow led Johnsburg with a 629 series, with games of 247 and 213. Matt Bennett rolled a 617, with a 254 high game and Landon Banaszynski had a 579 with a game of 201.
BOYS SWIMMING
Cary-Grove co-op 117, Huntley 53: At Crystal Lake, the Trojans won all but one race in their FVC dual against the Red Raiders.
Drew Watson, Noah Brereton, Danial Sanahurskyj and Victor Praczkowski won the 200-yard medley relay, along with the 200 and 400 freestyle relays.
Dexter Zielinski won the 50 and 100 freestyles, Mason Gaylor won the 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke, Watson won the 200 freestyle and Brereton won the 500 freestyle.
Huntley’s Matt Glosson won the 100 backstroke.
Byron 99, Woodstock North co-op 47: At Woodstock, Isaac Morse won the 50 freestyle for the Thunder.