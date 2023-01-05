Northwest Herald sports roundup for Wednesday, Jan. 4

Woodstock North’s Cesar Ortiz poured in 34 points to lead the Thunder past Byron 66-62 in their nonconference boys basketball game on Wednesday in Byron.
Ortiz, who scored 20 of his 34 points after halftime, made 12 field goals and hit 9 of 11 free throws in the win for North (7-7).
The Thunder trailed 56-41 after three quarters, holding the Tigers to only six points over the final eight minutes.
Isaac Salas chipped in 15 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter, for North.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Burlington Central 51, McHenry 30: At Burlington, Page Erickson tallied 18 points, eight rebounds and six assists for the Rockets in a Fox Valley Conference win against the Warriors.
Sam Origel added 14 points for Central (11-5, 4-2 FVC), and Haley Linquist tossed in nine.
Emerson Gasmann led McHenry (3-14, 1-6) with 13 points. Peyton Stinger had eight.
Marian Central 72, Harvest Christian 43: At Elgin, Madison Kenyon scored 20 points for the Hurricanes (16-6) in their nonconference win against the Lions.
Juliette Huff added 18 points and four 3-pointers for Marian.
Johnsburg 52, North Boone 27: At Johnsburg, Payton Toussaint had a career-high 22 points for the Skyhawks (6-10) in a win against the Vikings. Toussaint knocked down seven 3s.
Kaylee Fouke tossed in seven points for Johnsburg.
Marengo 39, Genoa-Kingston 29: At Genoa, the Indians (9-7) earned a nonconference win against the Cogs.
Bella Frohling had 11 points and two 3s to lead Marengo. Michaela Almeida had seven points.
Rolling Meadows 28, Cary-Grove 22: At Rolling Meadows, the Trojans (8-6) lost to the Mustangs in their nonconference game.
WRESTLING
Richmond-Burton 66, Woodstock North 0: At Woodstock, the Rockets improved to 9-1 with a Kishwaukee River Conference dual win against the Thunder.
Huntley 59, Crystal Lake South 15: At Crystal Lake, the Red Raiders defeated the Gators in their FVC dual.
Zack Hornickel (113 pounds), Aiden Lira (126), Rafael Sobrepena (138), Alex Napientek (145) and Mauricio Quiroz (170) each won by pin for Huntley.
Matt Gimenez (160) and Dominic Ariola (195) won by pin for South.
Woodstock 53, St. Viator 21: At Arlington Heights, the Blue Streaks defeated the Lions in nonconference action.
Cody Zabielski (132), Ayden Dobler (138). Zach Canaday (170), Jovanni Gonzalez (182), Steven Colvin (195) and Andrew Ryan (285) won by pin for Woodstock.
BOYS BOWLING
South Elgin 3,076, Huntley 3,026: At Streamwood Bowl in Streamwood, the Raiders fell to the Storm. Joey Humphrey led the Raiders with a 672 series and had the high game of the match with a 279.
Josh Waters added a 601 series.