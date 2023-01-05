Girls basketball notes: Burlington Central finishes strong at Montini Christmas Classic

After losing its first game at the Montini Christmas Classic against Neuqua Valley, Burlington Central’s emphasis switched from the opposition to itself.
“We had what I would consider a really good result,” Burlington Central coach Collin Kalamatas said. “We knew if we lost that first game, we’d have a couple of winnable ones in the [consolation] bracket. We mainly used it as an opportunity to focus on us. We did a lot less scouting. We were focused on what it takes to make us better.”
The Rockets (10-5) regrouped and defeated Niles North and St. Francis in their next two games and came back from a 12-point deficit to beat Morgan Park 45-41 and win the consolation championship.
Lady Rockets battled back and come away with a 45-41 victory over Morgan Park to win the consolation championship here @montinixmastrny . Strong play down the stretch and a great team effort! @NWHPreps @KaneCountyPreps pic.twitter.com/45WAakGHWb— CHS Rocket Athletics (@AthleticsRocket) December 30, 2022
Kalamatas felt his team showed significant improvement on the defensive end, which enabled it to come back from double digits against Morgan Park.
“We focused on a few things that we really struggled with, specifically rebounding and transition defense,” Kalamatas said. “We saw it come together against Morgan Park. We were down 38-26 late in the fourth quarter and we didn’t give up a field goal the rest of the way.
“We came up with some big rebounds and finished the game without turning the ball over. Overall, it was as good of a week as we could ask for.”
The Rockets were without one of their top scorers, junior forward Emma Payton, for the whole tournament after she sprained her ankle against Batavia on Dec. 20.
Kalamatas said a lot of players stepped up in her absence.
“Page Erickson and Sam Origel led us in scoring every game, but we had some huge contributions from a lot of different players,” Kalamatas said. “Paige Greenhagel came up with some big rebounding, and Emily Menke had some games where she really stepped up and hit a bunch of outside shots for us. Emersyn Fry came off the bench and was really important, taking some ball handling responsibilities and defending really well on the floor.”
Slow starts have hurt the Rockets all season, but Kalamatas said he hopes that will change moving forward.
“It was nice to get over the hump and recognize, ‘We can’t play this free anymore. We can’t put ourselves in a position to play from behind,’ ” Kalamatas said. “I think the girls understand that. It’s going to be fun seeing our reaction to that experience, knowing what it takes to play winning basketball.”
Whips battle hard at Komaromy: Hampshire finished 2-2 at Dundee-Crown’s Komaromy Classic, a record that coach Eric Samuelson will happily take at one of the state’s toughest holiday tournaments.
The Whips (11-6) advanced to the winner’s bracket with a 47-45 win over Lake Park in the first round before losing to tournament champion Maine South 59-38 in the quarterfinals. Hampshire then beat Lake Forest 51-48 and lost to St. Charles North 58-36 in the fifth-place game.
Samuelson said the Whip-Purs best finish during his seven years at the tournament was 2-2 in the championship bracket.
Hampshire’s six losses this season have come against teams with a combined 80-16 record.
“We could go to other tournaments, go 4-0, and I don’t know if we get any better,” Samuleson said. “If you go .500 in this tournament on the winner’s side, I can live with that. For us, the opportunity is there. What’s going to happen the next few days? Is this a loss or is it a lesson?”
The Whips’ nonconference schedule does not get any easier. Hampshire travels to Stevenson – last year’s Class 4A state champion – at 12:30 p.m. Thursday.
Huntley looks at the big picture: After winning its first two games at D-C’s Komaromy Classic, Huntley clearly would have preferred another win or two – either against Maine South in the semifinals or Stevenson in the third-place game.
But the Raiders, who enter January as the only team without a loss in Fox Valley Conference play, continue to look at the big picture.
“Our goals have not changed,” Huntley coach Steve Raethz said. “We’d love to compete for a conference title again. Obviously, we always want to be playing our best basketball come February. If we continue to do the things we need to do every day, positive things are going to happen and we’re going to have positive outcomes at the end of the season.”
In the third-place game, a 46-37 loss to Stevenson, Raethz felt seniors Ashlyn Horton and Mallory Winters did a good job defensively of slowing Patriots forward Emory Klatt, who tossed in 10 points in the first quarter but only five points the rest of the way.
Klatt had 31 points against Huntley in the teams’ first meeting of the season Dec. 10 – a 54-52 win for the Raiders at NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates.
“That’s a big part of who they are, their post play,” Raethz said. “Klatt is just a really good player for them. They’ve seemed to improve as a team collectively since we last saw them in the early part of December. She’s a great post. She’s really tough to stop down low.
“I thought there was a better concerted and collective effort to be aware of where she was when she was catching the ball, and that’s a credit to not only Ashlyn and Mallory who was guarding her for the most part but our team in general.”