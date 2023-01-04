Northwest Herald sports roundup for Tuesday, Jan. 3

Woodstock put three players in double figures, led by Sam Chapman wih 18 points, as it defeated Harvard 69-40 in their Kishwaukee River Conference boys basketball game Tuesday night.
Spencer Cullum added 16 points and Keaton Perkins scored 12 for the Blue Streaks (5-8, 2-0 KRC).
The Hornets fell to 3-9, 0-1.
Grayslake Central 65, Marian Central 32: At Grayslake, the Hurricanes (8-11) fell to the Rams (13-1) in their nonconference game.
Cale McThenia led Marian with 18 points. Christian Bentancur added nine, but had to sit in the first half with three fouls.
The Rams, who just won Jacobs’ Hinkle Holiday Classic last week, got 14 points each from Dennis Estepp and Jake Gibson. Sam Cooper added 11.
WRESTLING
Prairie Ridge 36, Woodstock 36: At Crystal Lake, the Wolves and Blue Streaks tied at 36-36, but Prairie Ridge received the victory on criteria on match victories (8-6).
Michael Meade (132) and Xander York (152) won by pins for the Wolves. Jake Lowitzki (113). Christian Pease (120), Tyler Evans (126), Frank Canania (170) and John Fallaw (220) also won for Prairie Ridge. The Wolves also received a forfeit victory at 106.