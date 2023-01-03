Boys basketball notes: Top Fox Valley Conference teams excel in holiday tournaments

That Huntley, Crystal Lake South and Burlington Central, the top three teams in the Fox Valley Conference standings, performed well in their respective holiday tournaments is no surprise.
Some other local teams should be excited about their trajectory coming out of the holidays as well. Crystal Lake Central picked up its first two wins, Jacobs doubled its win total with three consecutive wins, and Marian Central has won six of its past nine games.
Huntley (12-3, 6-0 FVC) took third at DeKalb’s Chuck Dayton Holiday Classic, losing to champion Geneva 47-42 in the semifinals and beating Guilford 50-46 for third place.
The Red Raiders have a number of players who can hit 3-pointers and have won seven of their past eight games. They have a big date Jan. 11 at Burlington Central.
South took second at Jacobs’ Hinkle Holiday Classic, falling to Grayslake Central 56-51 in the championship game. The Gators (12-4, 5-1) fell behind by 17 in the first half and battled back to cut the lead to three.
South’s 54-52 win over Hoffman Estates was a tough one over a quality opponent.
“Playing Hoffman Estates and Grayslake Central was a really good two games for us,” Gators coach Matt LePage said. “I thought the best part of the tournament was seeing some guys step up like Zach Peltz, Brady Schroeder and James Carlson. Zach had two big games, and Brady and James both had double-digit games as well.
“The more confident these guys become the better we are as a team moving forward and takes some of the scoring load off Cooper [LePage] and AJ [Demirov]. We are seeing different kinds of defenses geared to stop those two, so we are learning and growing as a team, and I thought this tournament really helped us.”
Burlington Central (11-3, 4-1) repeated as champion at the Plano Christmas Classic, winning its four games with only one closer than 10 points.
Drew Scharnowski, the Rockets’ 6-foot-9 forward, was tournament MVP, and Jake Johnson also made the all-tournament team. The two-time defending FVC champions have only one conference loss and still can be a contender.
“Throughout the tournament we had several individuals step up and play really well,” Rockets coach Brett Porto said. “If we can continue to improve, we could be in a good spot come postseason.”
Tigers get two wins: Crystal Lake Central took advantage of a revamped tournament at Marengo’s E.C. Nichols Holiday Classic to advance to the championship game, where it lost to Rockford Christian 86-65.
The Tigers (2-12, 0-6 FVC) beat Marengo 68-32 and Grayslake North 64-58 to reach the title game. Marengo athletic director Dwain Nance reworked the schedule after some teams opted not to travel Dec. 23 because of impending bad weather.
“Going into Christmas, we didn’t have many wins, but we also know our schedule is one of the toughest around, and we felt we were ready to make a little run at Marengo,” Tigers coach Joe Capalbo said. “Recently the boys have really been working hard at practice and have bought into playing together as a team.
“I have really liked the way we have competed after a slow start. This team has overcome a lot of adversity since the start of the season, and to see them getting better and competing for a Christmas tournament championship makes me super proud.”
Eagles flying high: Jacobs lost the first-round game of its Hinkle Classic to champion Grayslake Central 45-35, then came back to beat Jefferson, Johnsburg and South Elgin, all by nine-point margins.
Brett Schlicker, Ben Jurzak, Treval Howard and Amari Owens are making big contributions as well. Jacobs (6-10, 2-4 FVC) also should get Jackson Martucci back soon from a knee injury. Martucci is the Golden Eagles’ best shooter and leading returning scorer.
Hurricane warning: Marian Central has won six of its past nine games, with four of those games won by seven or fewer points. Marian coach Charley Walsh was particularly pleased with the Hurricanes’ 65-63 win over Warren a week before the Hinkle Holiday Classic.
Marian lost to Hoffman Estates 57-54 in its first game at Jacobs, and the Hawks almost made it to the title game. The Hurricanes were 2-2 at Jacobs.
“Our December success is really the result of finally being able to get the entire team to string quality practices back-to-back,” Walsh said. “That’s allowed us to pick up our game and play more consistently.”
It helps that senior guard Jake Giangreco and junior forwards Christian Bentancur and Cale McThenia are in their third season together.
“Their leadership and experience has been invaluable down the stretch in tight games,” Walsh said. “They seem to play to the big moments well.”
Offensive spark: Hampshire coach Mike Featherly’s team picked up an offensive spark from Bailey Woods in the Wheeling Hardwood Classic.
Featherly said Woods recently earned more playing time through his defensive work. Woods led the Whip-Purs (8-8, 4-2 FVC) in two of their games with nine and 14 points.
“It is nice to have another scoring option,” Featherly said. [Woods] adds another threat on the floor. We have had good scoring balance throughout the year, and he just adds another threat.
“Bailey is a tough matchup for teams because of his size [a 6-3 guard]. He has been working on improving his defense to get himself more minutes. We have a lot of guys that can play, so everyone needs to bring effort on both sides of the ball.”
All-tourney honors: At the Hinkle Holiday Classic, Johnsburg’s Dylan Schmidt was a unanimous and a repeat all-tournament selection. Prairie Ridge’s James Muse also was a unanimous pick.
Marian’s Bentancur and South’s LePage also were repeat picks at Jacobs, while Demirov and Schlicker made the all-tournament team as well.
Huntley’s Noah Only averaged 13.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and hit 13 3s in the Chuck Dayton Classic at DeKalb to earn all-tournament honors. He had 19 points in the third-place game victory.