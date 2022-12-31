Northwest Herald sports roundup for Friday, Dec. 30

Dundee-Crown senior Kuba Senczyszyn provided a sensational finish for the Chargers in a 45-44 win over Marshall on Friday in the consolation bracket third-place game at the Chuck Dayton Holiday Classic in DeKalb.
The 6-foot-7 forward nailed a long 3-pointer with 14 seconds remaining and, after a turnover by Marshall, threw in the game-winning field goal off an inbounds lob pass at the buzzer.
Chargers win 45-44 at the buzzer! @dhpreps @NWHPreps pic.twitter.com/9zxtxnyugr— DC-Athletics (@goDCHSathletics) December 30, 2022
The Chargers (5-8) trailed 36-21 entering the fourth quarter and outscored the Commandos 24-8 in the fourth. D-C trailed by 14 with about four minutes left.
Senczyszyn finished with a team-high 17 points on 5-of-7 shooting. Kali Freeman chipped in 12 points and five rebounds.
Burlington Central 58, Marmion 41: At the Plano Christmas Classic, the Rockets coasted to a win against the Cadets to capture the tournament championship for the second consecutive season.
Belmont recruit Drew Scharnowski was named tournament MVP and poured in 26 points to lead the Central, which beat Peoria Notre Dame 55-47 on Thursday to reach the title game.
Huntley 50, Guilford 46: At DeKalb’s Chuck Dayton Holiday Classic, Noah Only scored a game-high 19 points as the Red Raiders (12-3) held off the Vikings to claim third place in the tournament.
Only knocked down 6-of-12 3s and added six rebounds and three assists. Ty Goodrich had 14 points and eight rebounds, and Omare Segarra had eight points.
Jacobs 51, South Elgin 42: At Jacobs’ Hinkle Holiday Classic in Algonquin, Treval Howard tossed in 19 points to lead the Golden Eagles (6-10) past the Storm in the consolation championship.
Brett Schlicker tossed in 14 points for Jacobs, which was coached by assistant coach Jack Denny. Head coach Jimmy Roberts missed the game because he was sick.
Johnsburg 64, Grant 45: At Jacobs’ Hinkle Holiday Classic in Algonquin, JT Schmitt hit four 3s and scored 18 points as the Skyhawks (5-10) defeated the Bulldogs in their consolation bracket third-place game.
Dylan Schmidt added 14 points for Johnsburg and Jacob Welch scored 13.
Marian Central 58, Jefferson 56: At Jacobs’ Hinkle Holiday Classic in Algonquin, Christian Bentancur scored 29 points as the Hurricanes (8-10) defeated the J-Hawks in their consolation bracket fifth-place game.
Cale McThenia scored 21 for Marian.
McHenry 65, Belvidere North 44: At DeKalb’s Chuck Dayton Holiday Classic, Marko Visnjevac nailed 6-of-7 3s and led all scorers with 27 points for the Warriors in a win over the Blue Thunder in the consolation bracket fifth-place game.
Zack Maness added 13 points for McHenry (8-9). Conner McClean had eight.
Prospect 42, Hampshire 34: At the Wheeling Hardwood Classic, Aman Adeshina had a game-high 12 points for the Whip-Purs in a loss to the Knights. Gavin Khounnoraj chipped in six points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Burlington Central 45, Morgan Park 41: At Montini’s Christmas Tournament in Lombard, the Rockets battled back from a 12-point deficit in the second half to beat the Mustangs and capture the consolation bracket championship.
Central (10-5) outscored Morgan Park 17-7 in the fourth quarter.
Page Erickson had a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Rockets. Emily Menke tossed in 12 points on four 3s.
WRESTLING
Thursday’s result
Marian Central places fourth: At the Wisconsin-Whitewater Mid-States Wrestling Classic, Marian Central finished fourth out of 41 teams with 251 1/2 points.
Kaden Harman (126 pounds), Vance Williams (132) and Charlie Fitzgerald (145) all took first for the Hurricanes. Nick Davidson (138) and Ethan Struck (152) each were second, and Max Astacio (160) was third. Austin Hagevold (106) was 11th.