Northwest Herald sports roundup for Thursday, Dec. 29

Jacobs sophomore guard Ben Jurzak scored 18 points to lead the Golden Eagles past Johnsburg 62-53 and into the consolation bracket championship at Jacobs’ Hinkle Holiday Classic on Thursday.
Jurzak hit four 3-pointers to reach his total. Treval Howard added 12 points and Brett Schlicker hit three 3s for his nine points.
Jacobs (5-10) meets South Elgin for the consolation championship at 1:30 p.m. Friday.
Johnsburg (4-10) got 20 points from Dylan Schmidt. Ian Boal hit three 3s and scored 10 points.
Prairie Ridge 57, Larkin 49: At Jacobs’ Hinkle Holiday Classic in Algonquin, James Muse scored 18 points as the Wolves (7-6) defeated the Royals to move into the fifth-place game.
Angel Rodriguez and Ben Gablenz scored seven points each for the Wolves.
Andre Blakley led Larkin with 23 points.
The Wolves will face Bartlett at 4:30 p.m. Friday for fifth place.
Marian Central 66, Elk Grove 58: At Jacobs’ Hinkle Holiday Classic in Algonquin, Christian Bentancur poured in 29 points to lead the Hurricanes (7-10) past the Grenadiers in their consolation bracket game.
Cale McThenia hit three 3s and scored 20 for Marian.
Bartlett 83, Cary-Grove 56: At Jacobs’ Hinkle Holiday Classic in Algonquin, Kelton McEwen scored 21 points to lead the Hawks past the Trojans (4-12) in their tournament game.
Zach Bauer scored 20 to lead C-G and Jake Hornok added 13.
Deerfield 53, Hampshire 43: At the Wheeling Hardwood Classic, Bailey Woods tossed in 14 points to lead the Whip-Purs (8-7) in their loss to the Warriors.
Nick Louis made two 3s and added eight points for Hampshire.
Geneva 47, Huntley 42: At DeKalb’s Chuck Dayton Holiday Classic, the Red Raiders (11-3) came up just short in a championship bracket semifinal loss to the Vikings.
Noah Only had 18 points to lead Huntley. Lucas Crosby, Ty Goodrich and Ethan Blackmore (five assists) chipped in six points apiece.
McHenry 74, Hononegah 47: At DeKalb’s Chuck Dayton Holiday Classic, the Warriors outscored the Indians 51-25 over the final two quarters after leading 23-22 at halftime.
Caleb Jett and Marko Visnjevac had 21 points apiece to lead McHenry (7-9). Hayden Stone had eight points, nine rebounds and four blocks.
Manley 56, Dundee-Crown 51: At DeKalb’s Chuck Dayton Holiday Classic, the Chargers (4-8) fell to the Wildcats in a consolation bracket semifinal game.
Tyler DiSilvio had 13 points to lead D-C. Zach Randl and Josh Valera tossed in 11 points apiece.
Durand 55, Alden Hebron 41: At North Boone’s Christmas Tournament, Parker Elswick had 22 points for the Giants in the loss. Justin Gritmacker tossed in 14.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Burlington Central 47, St. Francis 36: At Montini’s Christmas Tournament in Lombard, Sam Origel scored 22 points, including 20 in the second half, and knocked down five 3s for the Rockets (9-5) in their consolation bracket semifinal against the Spartans.
Emerysn Fry tossed in eight points for the Rockets, Paige Greenhagel had seven points, eight rebounds and three blocks, and Haley Lindquist had seven assists.
Central will play Morgan Park at 3 p.m. Friday for the consolation title.
Buffalo Grove 43, Dundee-Crown 38: At Dundee-Crown’s Komaromy Classic in Carpentersville, the Bison outscored the Chargers 15-6 in the fourth quarter to come back and beat the Chargers in their last game of the tournament. D-C led 32-28 after three quarters.
Monica Sierzputowski led the Chargers (3-10) with 13 points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals. Carissa Cerniglia had nine points and 11 rebounds.
Palatine 53, Jacobs 21: At Wheaton North’s Falcon Holiday Classic, the Eagles (3-13) fell to the Pirates in their final game of the tournament.
Alden-Hebron 46, South Beloit 39: At North Boone’s Christmas Tournament, the Giants (8-6) held off the Sobos in their tournament finale. Jessica Webber had 20 points and Hannah Reiter tossed in 12, and Rileigh Gaddini had eight.
Boylan 65, Marian Central 49: At Boylan’s Reindeer Games in Rockford, the Hurricanes lost to the Titans to fall to 1-2 in the tournament. Madison Kenyon had 17 points to lead Marian.
Marian Central 57, Berwyn-Cicero 51: At Boylan’s Reindeer Games in Rockford, the Hurricanes (15-6) won their final game of the tournament to finish 2-2. Juliette Huff had nine points in the win for Marian.
Wednesday’s result
Alden-Hebron 47, Harvard 31: At North Boone’s Christmas Tournament, Reiter scored a career-high 19 points for the Giants in a win against the Hornets. Webber tossed in 16 points for A-H.
Hayley Shafer led Harvard (1-9) with seven points.
WRESTLING
McHenry takes third: At the Wisconsin-Whitewater Mid-States Wrestling Classic, McHenry took third place out of 41 teams at the tournament with 270 1/2 points.
Chris Moore (170 pounds) won his weight class.
Marian Central’s Charlie Fitzgerald beat McHenry’s Pedro Jimenez at 145 pounds 4-2 for the title.
McHenry’s Ryan Hanson finished third with a 5-4 victory over Hononegah’s Jackson Olson.
McHenry’s Lucas Van Diepen (126) was fourth, Ruben Melgarejo (152) was fifth, Andy Lara (220) and Jesse Sasvedra (285) both took sixth.