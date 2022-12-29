Northwest Herald sports roundup for Wednesday, Dec. 28

Ty Goodrich tossed in 17 points to lead Huntley to a 52-42 victory over Lincoln-Way West and into the semifinals at the 95th Annual Chuck Dayton Holiday Classic on Wednesday in DeKalb.
Noah Only scored 14 and Lucas Crosby added 13, both hitting three 3-pointers in the game.
The Red Raiders (11-2) did it with defense, forcing 18 turnovers while only committing eight of their own.
Huntley will face the winner between Geneva and DeKalb, which were playing in Wednesday’s final quarterfinal game.
Dundee-Crown 79, Ogden 51: At the Chuck Dayton Holiday Classic in DeKalb, Jared Russell hit three 3-pointers and scored 15 points to lead the Chargers (4-7) to a win over the Owls (7-11) in their consolation bracket quarterfinal game.
Kuba Senczyszyn scored 13 points and grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds. Tyler DiSilvio scored 13 points, and Kali Freeman scored 11.
Marshall 67, McHenry 62: At the Chuck Dayton Holiday Classic in DeKalb, Marko Visnjevac scored 26 as the Warriors (6-9) fell to the Commandos in their consolation bracket semifinal.
Zack Maness hit three 3s and added 13 points for McHenry. Hayden Stone and Conner McLean each scored eight.
Jacobs 53, Jefferson 44: At the Hinkle Holiday Classic in Algonquin, Brett Schlicker hit four 3s and scored 16 to lead the Golden Eagles (4-10) to a win in the consolation bracket.
Amari Owens and Ben Jurzak each scored 11.
Johnsburg 81, Streamwod 42: At the Hinkle Holiday Classic in Algonquin, Dylan Schmidt scored 27 points and hit three 3s to lead the Skyhawks (4-8) past the Sabres.
JT Schmitt added 17 points, with three 3s, and Jacob Welch scored 14 for Johnsburg.
Barrington 54, Cary-Grove 18: At the Hinkle Holiday Classic in Algonquin, the Broncos are back in the semifinals after a big win over the Trojans (4-10).
Barrington was the Hinkle runner-up last season.
Jake Hornok led C-G with 10 points.
Rockford Christian 84, Crystal Lake Central 65: At the E.C. Nichols Holiday Classic in Marengo, the Tigers fell to the Royal Lions in the championship game of the tournament.
Central (2-11) got its first two wins of the season, beating Marengo and Grayslake North to reach the title game.
Preston Mast and Jason Penza each scored 10 to lead Central.
Wauconda 63, Woodstock 46: At the E.C. Nichols Holiday Classic in Marengo, Spencer Cullum scored 22 and Sam Chapman added 11 as the Blue Streaks fell to the Bulldogs in the 11th-place game.
Woodstock North 61, Richmond-Burton 41: At the E.C. Nichols Holiday Classic in Marengo, Cesar Ortiz scored 14 points to lead the Thunder past the Rockets in their consolation bracket game.
Gabe Filetti hit three 3s and scored 11 for North.
Maddox Meyer scored 11, with two 3s, to lead R-B. Ryan Wisniewski added nine points.
Stillman Valley 61, Marengo 46: At the E.C. Nichols Holiday Classic in Marengo, Cory Castaneda and Pat Signore each scored nine points to lead the Indians in their loss to the Cardinals in the seventh-place game.
Signore hit three 3s and Castaneda had two. Riley Weiss scored eight points for Marengo, and Quinn Lechner had seven points and six rebounds.
Libertyville 39, Hampshire 38: At the Wheeling Hardwood Classic, Bailey Woods scored nine points and Joey Costabile added eight as the Whip-Purs (8-6) lost to the Wildcats.
Harvard 61, Alden-Hebron 53: At North Boone’s Christmas Tournament, the Hornets beat the Giants for their first win of the tournament.
Alden-Hebron was led by Parker Elswick with 26 points and Jake Nielsen with 14.
Burlington Central 72, Streator 36: At the Plano Holiday Tournament, the Rockets cruised to the semifinals with a victory over the Bulldogs.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Burlington Central 64, Niles North 22: At Montini’s Christmas Tournament in Lombard, Sam Origel (six rebounds, four steals) and Page Erickson both poured in 18 points to lead the Rockets (8-5) to a victory over the Vikings.
Emily Menke added 11 points and six rebounds. Burlington Central plays St. Francis at 1:15 p.m. Thursday.
Naperville Central 65, Dundee-Crown 30: At Dundee-Crown’s Komaromy Classic, Marrasia Harthrone and Monica Sierzputowski tossed in eight points apiece for the Chargers (3-9) in a loss to the Redhawks.
Hampshire 57, Lake Forest 48: At Dundee-Crown’s Komaromy Classic, Ashley Herzing piled up 20 points for the Whip-Purs (11-5) in the win over the Scouts. Whitney Thompson added 10 points.
Jacobs 60, Elgin 44: At Wheaton North’s Falcon Holiday Classic, the Golden Eagles defeated the Maroons to improve to 1-2 in the tournament. Jacobs (3-12) plays Palatine at 10:30 a.m. Thursday.
WRESTLING
Prairie Ridge fourth at Harlem: At Machesney Park, the Wolves took three titles at the Harlem Tournament, with Jake Lowitzki (106), Tyler Evans (120) and Xander York (152) all winning.
John Fallaw (220) was runner-up and Mikey Meade (132) and Fank Canina (170) both took fourth. Prairie Ridge finished fourth as a team.