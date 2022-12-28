Northwest Herald sports roundup for Tuesday, Dec. 27

Cary-Grove’s Zach Bauer tossed in 22 points to lead the Trojans past Johnsburg in their opener at Jacobs’ Hinkle Holiday Classic on Tuesday in Algonquin.
Jake Hornok hit two 3-pointers and scored 12 in the first half for C-G (4-9). He finished with 16 points, and Reece Ihenacho added 10.
Dylan Schmidt and Ben Person each scored 14 points and had two 3s for the Skyhawks (3-8).
Crystal Lake South 61, Grant 35: At Algonquin, Cooper LePage scored 21 points as the Gators (10-3) rolled past the Bulldogs in the first round of Jacobs’ Hinkle Holiday Classic.
Nolan Gorken scored 10 points and hit two 3s. Cam Miller added eight points for South.
Grayslake Central 45, Jacobs 35: At Algonquin, Jake Gibson tossed in 14 points as the Rams (11-1) defeated the Golden Eagles (3-10) for their 11th consecutive win. Kai Taylor added 12 for Central.
Brett Schlicker hit four 3s to lead Jacobs with 12 points. Amari Owens added nine points.
Hampshire 45, St. Viator 33: At the Wheeling Hardwood Classic, Sam Ptak had 12 points to lead the Whip-Purs past the Lions in their first-round game.
Hampshire advances to play Libertyville – a 72-44 winner over Maine West – at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday.
Huntley 61, Belvidere North 36: At DeKalb’s Chuck Dayton Holiday Classic, Ian Ravagnie had 16 points and six rebounds for the Red Raiders (10-2) in a first-round win against the Blue Thunder.
Ethan Blackmore had 11 points for Huntley, and Lucas Crosby and Omare Segurra had nine points apiece. The Raiders move on to face Lincoln-Way West at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Phillips 75, McHenry 48: At DeKalb’s Chuck Dayton Holiday Classic, Marko Visnjevac had a double-double with 20 points and 12 rebounds for the Warriors in a loss to the Wildcats. Zack Maness had 11 points and three 3s for McHenry (6-8).
McHenry will face Marshall in a consolation bracket game at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Geneva 57, Dundee-Crown 30: At DeKalb’s Chuck Dayton Holiday Classic, Tyler DiSilvio had seven points for the Chargers (3-7) in their first-round loss to the Vikings.
Dundee-Crown meets Ogden at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in a consolation bracket game.
Wauconda 74, Woodstock North 64: At the E.C. Nichols Holiday Classic in Marengo, the Thunder fell to the Bulldogs in their consolation bracket game. Cesar Ortiz had 21 points to lead North (4-7), and Isaac Salas chipped in 13.
Braeden Carlsen had 25 points for Wauconda to lead all scorers.
Woodstock North 63, Genoa-Kingston 42: At the E.C. Nichols Holiday Classic in Marengo, the Thunder (5-7) bounced back with a win in the second game of the day with Ortiz scoring 16 points.
Gabe Filetti added 10 points for North.
Freeport 63, Richmond-Burton 36: At the E.C. Nichols Holiday Classic, the Rockets (1-9) lost to the Pretzels in a consolation bracket game.
Crystal Lake Central 68, Marengo 32: At the E.C Nichols Classic, the Tigers topped the Indians in their quarterfinal game.
Riley Weiss had 11 points, four rebounds and three steals for Marengo. Derek Bibbings added eight points.
Rochelle 82, Marengo 57: At the E.C. Nichols Classic, the Indians fell to the Hubs in their consolation bracket game. Bibbings had a team-high 20 points and made 6 of 8 3-pointers, also adding six rebounds.
Weiss (three steals) and Michael Kirchoff (five rebounds, three steals) both had 10 points for Marengo.
North Boone 56, Alden-Hebron 37: At North Boone’s Christmas Tournament in Poplar Grove, Justin Gritmacker led the scoring with 15 in the Giants’ loss to the Vikings.
Parker Elswick added nine points for A-H.
Durand 47, Harvard 36: At North Boon’e Christmas Tournament, the Hornets lost to the Bulldogs.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Marian Central 50, Belvidere North 40: At Boylan’s Reindeer Games in Rockford, the Hurricanes topped the Blue Thunder to open the tournament.
Harlem 51, Marian Central 39: At Boylan’s Reindeer Games, the Hurricanes (14-5) dropped to 1-1 in the tournament with a loss to the Huskies.
De La Salle 53, Jacobs 49: At the Wheaton North Falcon Holiday Classic, the Eagles (2-12) lost to the Meteors in their second-round consolation bracket game.
Jacobs will face Elgin at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
South Beloit 32, Harvard 23: At the North Boone Christmas Tournament, the Hornets (1-8) dropped their first game of the tournament to the Sobos.
New Trier 51, Dundee Crown 24: At Dundee-Crown’s Komaromy Classic in Carpentersville, the Chargers (3-8) fell to the Trevians in their consolation-bracket game.
Rachael Zacks had 15 points and three 3s for New Trier. Marrasia Harthrone and Monica Sierzputowski had four points apiece for D-C.
Neuqua Valley 55, Burlington Central 40: At Montini’s Christmas Tournament in Lombard, Page Erickson had 20 points and three 3s for the Rockets in a first-round loss to the Wildcats.
Paige Greenhagel had six points and five rebounds for Burlington Central (7-5), and Sam Origel added five points and eight rebounds.
Maine South 59, Hampshire 38: At Dundee-Crown’s Komaromy Classic, Chloe Van Horn led the Whips (10-5) with seven points in a loss to the Hawks.
Ceili Ramirez chipped in five points for Hampshire, which will meet Lake Forest in the consolation bracket semifinals at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.