Northwest Herald sports roundup for Thursday, Dec. 22

Freshman Malaina Kurth scored seven of her team-high nine points in the fourth quarter to lead Cary-Grove past Vernon Hills 43-38 in their final game at the Libertyville Winter Classic girls basketball tournament on Thursday.
Kurth hit 5 of 6 free throws and her only field goal in the fourth quarter. She hit 7 of 8 free throws for the game.
Emily Larry added seven points for the Trojans. Nine C-G players scored.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Grayslake Central 54, Cary-Grove 42: At Grayslake, Jake Hornok hit two 3-pointers and led the Trojans with 12 points in their nonconference loss to the Rams.
Zach Bauer added 11 points for C-G and Mitch Thompson hit two 3s and added eight points.
Dennis Estepp led the Rams (9-1) with 23 points and three 3s. Jake Gibson added 10 points.
Stillman Valley 67, Marengo 51: At Marengo, Riley Weiss scored 14 points to lead the Indians in their loss to the Cardinals in the E.C. Nichols Holiday Classic.
Weiss added five rebounds and hit two 3s. Jett Lesiak added 11 points, six rebounds and hit two 3s. Grant Aubry led the Indians with nine rebounds.