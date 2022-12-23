Boys basketball: Marengo reshuffles E.C. Nichols’ lineup to deal with bad weather

MARENGO – The upcoming winter storm forced postponement for Friday’s games at Marengo’s 72nd Annual E.C. Nichols Holiday Classic and Indians athletic director Dwain Nance has reorganized the remainder of the schedule.
Only half of what was supposed to be eight games were played on Thursday, the opening day. Some schools did not want to travel with the chance of heavy snow and cold temperatures. So the four schools that didn’t come were dropped to the consolation bracket.
Nance said teams will play two games on Tuesday to get back on schedule. The tournament will finish on Wednesday. The auxiliary gym will be used for games on Tuesday.
At 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Genoa-Kingston will play Sycamore and Woodstock North will meet Wauconda in consolation games. Freeport and Richmond-Burton will play in another consolation game at noon. Since there were 15 teams in the tournament, Woodstock will get a bye and move into the consolation bracket semifinals.
In the championship bracket, Harvest Christian and Rockford Christian play at noon. Fenton and Stillman Valley, and Grayslake North and Rochelle play in 1:30 p.m. games. Crystal Lake Central amd Marengo play at 3 p.m.
The consolation semifinals will be played at 4:30 with one championship bracket semifinal at 6 p.m. and the other at 7:30.
Those games will put the tournament back on schedule for Wednesday’s games.