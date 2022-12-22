Northwest Herald sports roundup for Wednesday, December 21, 2022

Mallory Winters bucket with 2.9 seconds remaining lifted Huntley to a thrilling 48-47 win over host Sycamore in a nonconference game Wednesday night. Winters scored six points on the night and the Red Raiders were also paced by a big night from Jessica Ozzauto. Her 18-point effort led all scorers for Huntley (12-1).
Girls Basketball
Marengo 50, Richmond-Burton 24: At Richmond, Gianna Almeida scored 16 points to lead Marengo (8-7) at the Northern Illinois Holiday Classic. Lyndsey Regnier had eight points to lead RB (1-12).
Crystal Lake South 37, McHenry 29: At McHenry, Laken Lepage poured in 19 points to give the Gators (3-11) their first win at the Northern Illinois Holiday Classic. Abby Geis had nine points to lead McHenry (4-12).
Crystal Lake Central 52, Round Lake 38: At Richmond, Katie Hamill was at it again for the Tigers at the Northern Illinois Holdiay Classic. Hamill scored 33 points. Central improved to 6-9.
Johnsburg 37, Woodstock North 35: At Richmond, Sophie Person led the Skyhawks (5-10) at the Northern Illinois Holiday Classic with 13 points.
Marian Central 62, Lakes 36: At Richmond, Madison Kenyon scored 15 points to lead the Hurricanes past the Eagles at the Northern Illinois Holiday Classic. Micahela Johnson added 10 for Central (13-4).
Boys Bowling
Grayslake Central 3,394, Johnsburg 3,327: At Johnsburg, Austin Blumenthal had the best series of the say for the Skyhawks. He rolled a game best 256 to lead Johnsburg. His overall series was 654. Colton Centnarowicz rolled a series of 588 for the Skyhawks.