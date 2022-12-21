Northwest Herald sports roundup for Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022

Prairie Ridge girls basketball is still in contention to take home the Northern Illinois Holiday Classic title following a 30-15 pool-play win over Belvidere on Tuesday in Richmond.
The win allowed the Wolves, who were led by Grace Koeppen with nine points, to finish 3-0 in pool play and advance to the championship bracket.
Prairie Ridge plays DeKalb in the tournament semifinals at 5 p.m. Wednesday in McHenry. Chicago Amundsen and Grayslake North will meet in the second semifinal.
Marengo 46, Wauconda 42: At Richmond, Bella Frohling had 14 points during a Northern Illinois Holiday Classic win for the Indians.
Gianna Almeida had nine points and Michaela Almeida added seven for Marengo.
Crystal Lake Central 38, DeKalb 33: At Richmond, the Tigers battled to pick up a Northern Illinois Holiday Classic tournament victory.
Woodstock North 47, McHenry 33: At McHenry, the Thunder battled to win a Northern Illinois Holiday Classic tournament game.
Gracie Zankle topped North with 15 points, and Adelynn Saunders added nine points. Maddi Friedle paced McHenry with 11 points, and Reese Kominowski scored 10.
Marian Central 37, Crystal Lake South 27: At McHenry, Abbey Miner paced the Hurricanes with 11 points in a Northern Illinois Holiday Classic win.
Laken LaPage led South with 10 points.
Grayslake North 51, Johnsburg 36: At McHenry, the Skyhawks fell in Northern Illinois Holiday Classic action.
Round Lake 43, Richmond-Burton 8: At Richmond, the Rockets fell during a Northern Illinois Holiday Classic game.
Batavia 57, Burlington Central 49: At Burlington, Page Erickson had 18 points and six rebounds but the Rockets fell in nonconference play. Sam Origel added 12 points and four rebounds.
Boys basketball
Marian Central 65, Warren 63: At Gurnee, Cale McThenia hit a game-winning shot with 3 seconds remaining to lead the Hurricanes to a nonconference victory.
McThenia poured in 34 points and Christian Bentancur added 21 for Marian, which ran its winning streak to three games with the win over a Class 4A opponent.
St. Viator 52, Crystal Lake South 45: At Crystal Lake, Cooper LePage had 20 points but the Gators fell in nonconference action.
Zach Peltz added 12.
Boys bowling
Woodstock co-op 2,707, Harvard 2,570: At Harvard, Levi Perrotta bowled a match-best 532 series to lead the Blue Streaks to a Kishwaukee River Conference dual win.
Will Reese added a 474 series. Zach Cynowa had a 449 series and was followed closely by teammate Matt Rodriguez (447).
Harvard’s Gael Roman had the match’s high game with a 200 on his way to a team-best 508 series. Benny Bahnsen followed with a 428 series.
Girls bowling
Harvard 1,842, Woodstock co-op 1,833: At Harvard, the host Hornets picked up a narrow KRC dual win behind a team-high 418 series from Alexis Miller-Giddens. Macie Norgard rolled a 388 series.
Woodstock’s Ava Caldwell led all bowlers with a 504 series, including the match’s high game at 191. Torin Deacon added a 444 series.